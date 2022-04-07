IL is in the top 5 states for catalytic converter theft. Here’s how to thwart thieves

Imagine this: You’re running late for work one morning, rush to your car to start the engine and then…you hear a low rumbling that threatens to ruin your day.

If this is you, unfortunately, it’s probably worse than you think. A thief likely slid under your vehicle in the night and sawed off your catalytic converter – a cylindrical piece of your car’s exhaust system that controls harmful emissions.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thieves can sell them at scrap yards for the precious metals inside for anywhere from $50 to $200.

The cost to you to replace it is typically much higher, potentially $1,000 to $2,500, and according to the NICB, Illinois has ranked among the top five worst states for these kinds of thefts in recent years.

Amid supply chain issues the U.S. saw last year that led to a jump in the price of several different kinds of precious metals, the NICB reported skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts nationwide. Citing a study it conducted, the NICB reported 108 catalytic converter thefts per month on average in 2018, 282 average monthly thefts in 2019 and 1,203 average thefts per month in 2020.

Tips for preventing catalytic converter theft

Read on for tips from law enforcement about how you can avoid becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft:

Consider installing an anti-theft device for catalytic converters in your vehicle. You can get them online for as low as $50, well worth the cost compared to the $1,000 or more you could be shelling out if yours is stolen.

Alternatively, you can carve your vehicle’s VIN and your phone number into your catalytic converter or paint it a bright color to make it less attractive to thieves. You should be able to pick up a handheld metal engraver and a stencil for lettering at your local hardware store for about $20. You may find it easier or safer to ask your mechanic to do this, perhaps during your next oil change visit.

Park in a well-lit area and install motion-activated lights and security cameras if you can.

When you do park in public areas, try parking near fixed objects that limit ground clearance around the vehicle, like a sidewalk curb or parking garage wall.

Alternatively, park in an obvious spot, like the front entrance of a building or areas where pedestrians passing by can clearly see your vehicle.

If catalytic converter thefts have been reported in your area, remember to park your vehicle in a garage, if you can.

If you do become a victim of catalytic converter theft, your car insurance may cover the incident. Full coverage policies will typically cover everything but the deductible, but liability coverage may not.