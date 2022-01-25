Iles' request for furlough pending

Jan. 24—Summer Iles has found herself not only at the end of the line, but facing a state prosecutor who is unsympathetic to her plight of being in and out of jail on meth charges.

Iles, 23, whose last known address was on Rodgers Rd., appeared in court Thursday to ask that she be given a furlough to enter a long-term, in-house drug treatment and recovery program. It is the same offer made available to her previously that she rejected.

Now, facing a ten-year prison sentence, Iles was back in court.

Only one person testified during the hearing — Jennifer Noldy — herself a recovering addict who was in court representing Invitation Ministries and a proponent of the chance for addict's to change in the right environment.

Noldy testified briefly, telling the court that she has known Iles for two years and knows personally of the bad life choices and addiction issues Iles has faced.

Defense attorney Jeff Vires told Judge Gary McKenzie, "If given a chance, Summer can do a lot in her life ... she doesn't know any difference."

The defense attorney attorney said Iles needs the same support that Noldy received "which she doesn't have now."

Vires asked that a furlough be granted so Iles "can turn her life around .., it is better for society." Vires noted Iles had turned ages 21 and 22 while incarcerated.

"She can be saved with intervention," Vires said.

Hatch briefly countered with his argument, "I am not sympathetic ... she pled guilty three times, served a year, she chose to use (drugs) and did not show up."

The prosecutor noted that earlier intervention was offered to Iles, which she said she wanted and later rejected.

Getting arrested on new charges while on probation for meth convictions did not help.

McKenzie asked, "Wasn't there an incentive early on (to go to a recovery program)? She filed for furlough and then decided not to go ... now, she wants to go?"

McKenzie them told Iles he would take his decision under advisement and issue his ruling in writing at a later date.

Iles remains in jail, facing 10 years at 30% as a Range 1 offender under state law.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Motion/hearing

—Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruze, first-degree murder, continued to March 4 to locate a language interpreter.

—Clifford James Farris Jr., felony possession of meth with intent, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Jan. 27 for hearing.

—Amber Nicole Helton, post conviction relief petition, petition withdrawn and sentence to go into effect.

—Timothy Lloyd, allowing an unlicensed driver to drive, motion to waive court costs and fees granted in a 2019 case.

—Sean Stephen Meillarec, domestic assault, motion to drop the case with court costs paid, granted.

—Brandon John Prettyman, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and evading arrest, motion, hearing continued to March 4.

—Dara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, sentencing hearing continued to March 4 at 11 a.m.

—Edward Phillip Sprout, felony possession of meth with intent, four counts of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license, continued to March 4.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, felony possession of meth with intent, motion to revoke bond continued to Feb. 22.

—Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violations, felony possession of a Schedule III drug and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, motion for habeas corpus hearing continued to March 4.

Report with attorney

—Jacob Eliott Crisman, driving under the influence, continued to March 22 to hire an attorney.

—Guillermo Miquel Francisco Jr., reckless endangerment, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Deon Murice Garrett, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to March 22 to hire an attorney.

—Jack Clifford Lovell, home improvement fraud, continued to Feb. 4 at which time Lovell is to have hired an attorney.

—Daniel Joseph Schultz, driving under the influence, to report with an attorney hired on March 22.

