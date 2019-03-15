In Congress and from Trump, horror over New Zealand mosque massacre

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the most outspoken Muslim member of Congress, responded to Friday’s targeted killing of worshipers at two New Zealand mosques that left 49 people dead and dozens more injured.

Inna lilahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. This is chilling news to wake up to. In the face of this horror, I’m mourning with, and holding our community extra close today.



We must not live in fear. I will be at Jumu’ah today and I hope others will too. Jummah Mubarak. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 15, 2019

Taken from a verse in the Quran, the Arabic phrase she used means “We belong to Allah and to Allah we shall return.” “Jumu’ah” refers to the Friday prayers that Muslims attend just after noon, and “Jummah Mubarak” is a greeting Muslims exchange on Friday, the Islamic day of congregational prayer.

Omar, a Somali-American who represents a Minnesota district encompassing Minneapolis, is one of just three Muslim members of the 116th Congress. Her previous comments about the influence of American Jews on Mideast policy have been characterized by some as anti-Semitic, a charge she denies.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) More

Democratic Rep. André Carson, who is also Muslim, condemned the attack as well. Carson represents Indiana’s 7th District, centered on Indianapolis.

Today I’m grieving for the victims of this horrific terrorist attack in #Christchurch, New Zealand, praying for their loved ones grappling with this shocking loss of life, and reaffirming my commitment to eradicate hatred and #Islamophobia. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) March 15, 2019

President Trump, who signed an executive order in 2017 halting refugee admissions from seven countries with a Muslim-majority population, deplored “the horrible massacre.”

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Trump said nothing about the suspected gunman, whom police have described as a white supremacist. In the past, he has described Islamic terror suspects as “evil” and “animals.”

ISIS just claimed the Degenerate Animal who killed, and so badly wounded, the wonderful people on the West Side, was "their soldier." ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Twenty-two minutes after his remarks on the Christchurch attack, Trump returned to one of his favorite current themes, why Jews should support the Republican Party.

The ‘Jexodus’ movement encourages Jewish people to leave the Democrat Party. Total disrespect! Republicans are waiting with open arms. Remember Jerusalem (U.S. Embassy) and the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal! @OANN @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:





