Ilhan Omar blasts ‘Looney Tunes’ Republicans after they try drawing her into Marjorie Taylor Greene scandal

Gino Spocchia
&lt;p&gt;Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to attacks from Republicans &lt;/p&gt; (MSNBC)

Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to attacks from Republicans

(MSNBC)

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has compared the Republican party to the ‘Looney Tunes’ after they tried drawing her into the ongoing scandal surrounding Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Minnesota Democrat told MSNBC on Wednesday that she was being scapegoated by several Republicans and Ms Greene, who used Ms Omar’s picture in a money raising pitch in recent days.

The poster, which was shared to Twitter on Tuesday, said “Democrats are trying to expel me from Congress,” and called on supporters to “Help me defend my seat from the DC Swamp,” with Ms Omar as a background.

“Sadly, this is the Republican playbook,” said Ms Omar, in response to her picture being used by Ms Greene. “We saw it with Donald Trump. Any time they are faced with consequences for their actions to undermine our democracy, they blame Muslims”.

She continued: “They blame immigrants, they blame black people, they blame women, [and] I just happen to embody all of these identities and I want to make sure that we are clear on this.”

Allies of Ms Greene also targeted Ms Omar in recent days, with an attempt by a group of Republicans to remove the Democrat from committees assignments, in what appeared to be retaliation at pressure on the GOP.

Republicans and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy meanwhile refused to remove Ms Greene from her committee assignments, and argued that controversial remarks were before she was elected in November.

Those controversies included support for executing Democrats and verbal abuse against Parkland School shooting survivors had been made before she was elected.

“This is not about me and it should not be about me,” added Ms Omar. “This is about a member of the Republican caucus who has repeatedly incited violence and Republicans can't just wave a magic wand and attack the black congresswoman.”

Ms Greene will be subject to a vote in the House on Thursday as to whether or not to remove her committee assignments, in response to Republicans not doing so.

