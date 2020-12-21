Ilhan Omar criticises lawmakers including AOC for getting Covid vaccine before vulnerable groups
Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar has criticised other lawmakers, a group that includes fellow “Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for being vaccinated before frontline workers, the elderly, and other high-risk groups.
Ms Omar, who lost her father due to coronavirus complications this summer, tweeted on Sunday: “It’s now clear that we don’t have enough vaccines for everyone and there is a shortage of supply, we have to prioritize those who need it most. That’s why it’s disturbing to see members be first to get the vaccine while most frontline workers, elderly and infirm in our districts, wait.”
Ms Ocasio-Cortez was also criticised by Republican senator Rand Paul on Twitter for taking the vaccine.
She shot back: “Gee, maybe if the GOP hadn’t spent so much time undermining public faith in science, masks, and Covid itself, I wouldn’t have to weigh the potential misinformation consequences of what would happen if leaders urged people to take a new vaccine that we weren’t taking ourselves!"
“Our job is to make sure the vaccine isn’t politicised the way masks were politicised. If you actually listened to your constituents, you’d hear a LOT about viral claims about reproductive health. People have questions. Leaders should show we won’t ask others to do something we wouldn’t do ourselves,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said in a second tweet.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who broadcast her vaccination live on Instagram, said that the vaccine was made available to members of Congress and that they were urged to take it “as a continuity of governance plan” and described it as a “national security measure”.
Others who got the vaccine early include Vice President Mike Pence, President-elect Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
