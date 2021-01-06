Ilhan Omar drawing up impeachment articles as seven Dems call for Trump’s removal amid insurrection at US Capitol

(Independent)

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is drawing up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump as she and at least six other House Democrats have called on the president to be removed from office.

Mr Trump, who has just 14 days left in office, has been accused of inciting the riotous mob that stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday pushing past police officers and ramming their way into the Senate and House chambers.

The chaos interrupted a joint session of Congress where lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were slated to certify Joe Biden’s victory after hearing Republican challenges to the 2020 presidential election results.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Ms Omar, a second-term Minnesota Democrat, tweeted on Wednesday.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” Ms Omar wrote.

Ms Omar was joined by a growing chorus of voices in the House Democratic caucus calling for the president’s immediate removal as law enforcement continued clearing and securing the Capitol grounds on Wednesday.

“This is on Donald Trump, period. He called folks to D.C. and gave them marching orders. He needs to be impeached and removed immediately,” tweeted Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

But it wasn’t just the “Squad” of progressives urging their colleagues to constitutionally purge Mr Trump from office in the final days of his presidency.

Congressman Seth Moulton, a moderate Democrat from Massachusetts, was one of the handful of lawmakers issuing such calls on Wednesday.

“Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment,” Mr Moulton tweeted.

He added: “Or Congress must immediately impeach and remove the President for the safety of our nation.”