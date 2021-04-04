Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN.

Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse."

Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios.

More stories from theweek.com
The Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers
The female price of male pleasure
Republicans call for narrower infrastructure plan, while progressives think Biden hasn't gone far enough

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis ‘on edge’ over outcome of Derek Chauvin trial, Ilhan Omar says

    Omar: ‘We are all eagerly awaiting to see how trial shakes out’Chauvin trial, week one: vivid testimony and focus on force Families pay their respects at George Floyd Square, after the fifth day of the trial for Derek Chauvin. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd headed into its second week, the Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar said residents remain “on edge” about the outcome. On Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was reminded that few trials involving police officers result in conviction, and asked: “Are you and your city prepared for the possibility of a hung jury or a not-guilty verdict?” “The community is on edge about that,” Omar said. “We have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years. I think that there is a lot of confidence in [state] attorney general Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case, but we are all eagerly awaiting to see how this trial shakes out. “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” Floyd, 46, died last May when Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. The killing sparked international protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The vast majority of protests were peaceful but in Minneapolis and other cities some became violent. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. Three other officers will face separate trials. On Monday, prosecutors are expected to call police department chief Medaria Arradondo as a witness. It is rare, if not unheard of, for a police chief to testify against a former officer. Experts have said Arradondo’s testimony might open the door to more chiefs being called in future. “He is going to tell you that Mr Chauvin’s conduct was not consistent with Minneapolis police department training,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors in his opening statement. “He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive: that this was excessive force.” Arradondo’s testimony is expected to be a powerful tool for prosecutors as they seek to refute the defense claim that Chauvin’s decision to kneel on Floyd’s neck was in keeping with use-of-force guidance. Dr Cedric Alexander, a former police chief and public safety director of DeKalb county, Georgia, told the Guardian this week calling Arradondo was a “pretty remarkable move on the part of the prosecution”. “It’s very rare that you’re going to see a chief either appear for the defense or the prosecution,” he said. “But each one of these kinds of events brings its own set of circumstances. And in this particular case, where you have a knee to the neck and it’s being questioned, ‘Was that trained technique?’ To be able to have the chief of police … to under-oath testify is clearly going to be of importance.” Laurie Robinson, a former assistant US attorney general who co-chaired Barack Obama’s Taskforce on 21st-Century Policing, which was launched after the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, said: “The chief is under tremendous pressure. “This may be the hardest police chief job in the country at this point, between the tensions around this trial, pressures from the community dealing with the aftermath of the George Floyd death, the calls for changes in the department and the protection of the community that’s dealing with rising gun violence and crime.” Arradondo will not be the only Minneapolis officer to testify that Chauvin’s actions strayed from department policy. Lt Richard Zimmerman, who leads the homicide department, testified on Friday that in four decades on the force, he had never been trained to restrain an arrestee with a knee to the neck. “If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them,” he said. “Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way. They’re cuffed, how can they really hurt you?” Floyd was handcuffed before police forced him to the ground. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt,” Zimmerman said. “And that is what they have to feel to use that level of force.” Zimmerman was among 14 officers who released a letter to Minneapolis residents a month after Floyd’s death, saying they “wholeheartedly condemned” Chauvin’s behavior. Many in the city found the first week of the trial traumatic, as witnesses spoke and video of Floyd’s death was shown. “It’s been really hard,” Omar told CNN. “I think the one part that stayed with me is the fact that everyone who took the witness stand said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse. “…[The trial] has just unearthed so much trauma for for many of us. But we have each other. And we’re gonna get through it.” Additional reporting by Oliver Laughland

  • Key moments from 1st week of Derek Chauvin's trial

    One of the most senior Minneapolis police officers testifying at Derek Chauvin’s trial called Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd "unnecessary."

  • Texas Rangers have 160 games left to go. It looks like it could be a long 160 games.

    All things look worse, or better, under the season-opening magnifying lens, but Rangers know they haven’t played well.

  • Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax

    Just as President Joe Biden is pushing to raise taxes on companies to help pay for his infrastructure plan, a report from a Washington policy group is highlighting how many firms pay zero despite making big pretax profits. More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, with many getting rebates, even though they reported almost $40.5 billion in pretax profits as a group, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The group believes the tax system needs to raise more tax revenue.

  • 19 witnesses testified in the first week of the Derek Chauvin trial, and more than 300 others could be called

    So far jurors heard from bystanders, first responders, and George Floyd's girlfriend. Not everyone on the witness list will be called to testify.

  • What to look out for in Week 2 of the Derek Chauvin trial

    The prosecution will call Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo to take the stand, and who has condemned Derek Chauvin’s actions towards George Floyd in the past.

  • Who needs Twitter? Trump wishes happy Easter to 'radical left crazies'

    Ex-president marks holy day with brief, abusive statementTrump ‘money bomb’ raised millions from unwitting donors Donald Trump smiles, in the Oval Office in April last year. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump is reportedly working on a social media platform of his own, after being banned from Twitter and Facebook for inciting the Capitol riot. He has also launched a new website, which presents a highly selective history of his single term in power and offers the chance to book appearances or personal greetings. But Trump has also said he may not need his new platform, because the short, often tweet-length statements he now propels into journalists’ inboxes from Mar-a-Lago in Florida communicate his views as effectively as any tweet ever could. On Sunday the former president seemed to test the theory, mimicking world leaders including Pope Francis, if not echoing their sense of dignity and appeals for peace on a major religious holiday, by releasing a statement to mark Easter Sunday. “Happy Easter to ALL,” Trump said, “including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” The presidential election was not rigged, however often Trump repeats a lie repeatedly thrown out of court. Joe Biden beat him by more than 7m votes and by 306-232 in the electoral college. But for Trump supporters, the statement may have carried a raucous echo of what were for them happier times, when he regularly tweeted diplomatic communiqués such as: “Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest – and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.” Tellingly, Trump’s Easter statement did not set off the kind of explosions in the news media his tweets once did. Instead of prompting deadline scrambles and front-page headlines, it seemed to engender a sort of mild ennui. “Jesus couldn’t have said it any better,” wrote Ken Vogel of the New York Times. The writer Robert Schlesinger asked: “What is the phrase my religious friends use when in doubt? What would Jesus whine?” David Frum, once a speechwriter for George W Bush, now a prominent Trump critic on the American right, called it “an Easter Sunday message of resentment and rage”. “It’s an enduring good joke,” he added, “that Donald Trump has zero understanding of Christian faith – and that if he ever did understand it, he would 100% oppose and reject it.” A few hours later, Trump tried again. This time, his statement simply said: “Happy Easter!”

  • Education Through the Pandemic: From a Four-Fold Increase in F Grades in Connecticut to Expanding Mental Health Services For Colorado’s Students, 8 Ways States Are Confronting COVID-19

    This update on the COVID Slide collects and shares news updates from the district, state, and national levels as all stakeholders continue to work on developing safe, innovative plans to resume schooling and address learning loss. It’s an offshoot of the Collaborative for Student Success’ COVID Slide Quick Sheet newsletter, which you can sign up […]

  • Young professionals cut ahead of older Italians for vaccine

    Octogenarians in Tuscany watched in disbelief and indignation as lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before them, despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. As the elderly were elbowed aside, a dozen prominent senior citizens in Tuscany published a letter calling out the authorities, including the region's governor, for what they said was a violation of their health care rights enshrined in the Italian Constitution. “We asked ourselves, ‘What’s the reason for this disparity?’” said signatory Enzo Cheli, a retired constitutional court judge who is a month shy of 87.

  • Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire continued to lord over two divisions as the Bellator 255 results came in on Friday night. It was the fight promotion's debut event on the Showtime network. Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez In a featherweight title rematch, Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of no. 2 ranked featherweight contender Emmanuel Sanchez. He finished the fight with a guillotine choke in the first round of the Bellator 255 main event and featherweight grand prix semi-final. Pitbull dropped Sanchez with a picture perfect left hook, followed up with a right jab to Sanchez’s shoulder that accelerated his trip to the canvas. Freire subsequently sank in a guillotine choke to put Sanchez to sleep 4:32 into the first round. With Freire’s main event victory, the Bellator double champ advances to the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. Pitbull will meet surging undefeated no. 1 featherweight contender A.J. McKee for the Bellator featherweight championship and a $1 million dollar prize. Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee faceoff at Bellator 255 Bellator 255 results: Jason Jackson decisions Neiman Gracie No. 6 ranked welterweight Jason Jackson took home the victory in the Bellator 255 co-main event over no. 3 ranked Neiman Gracie. Jackson’s victory gives the Sanford MMA product a four-fight win streak. The fight in total was rather bizarre. Jackson had top control of Gracie when his eye dragged against the cage. However, Jackson overcame the adversity and finished the fight. The decision was also seen as a head-scratcher to many, particularly Bellator color commentator and renowned former MMA referee Big John McCarthy, who believed Gracie had won the fight. The fight statistics provide logic to McCarthy’s argument, as Gracie doubled Jackson’s strikes landed (73-36) and also maintained 26 more seconds of ground control with 4:35. Bellator 255 results: Tyrell Fortune steamrolls Jack May by first-round TKO Tyrell Fortune continued his ascendance up the Bellator heavyweight division with a dominant performance over Jack May, who filled in on short notice after Matt Mitrione pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. The heavyweight scrap was actually a rematch between Fortune and May after a no contest as a result of a low blow in their first bout, which took place last September. It took relatively no time for Fortune to get May to the ground. The no. 6 ranked heavyweight utilized ground and pound, along with noticeable power in his hands, to take the TKO at 3:16 into the first round. Bellator 255 results: Usman Nurmagomedov outstrikes Mike Hamel to take unanimous decision Usman Nurmagomedov added another victory to his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Mike Hamel in a lightweight contest. Contrary to his cousin Khabib, Nurmagomedov stayed on the feet for the entirety of the fight, decisively outstriking Hamel, despite a valiant effort from the MMA Lab product. With his first victory under the Bellator banner, Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to an impressive 12-0. Watch the full Bellator 255 event replay Bellator 255 results Main Card Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Preliminary Card Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via second-round submission (rear naked choke)Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas via first-round knockout (punch)Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via third-round submission (tap to strikes)Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via first-round submission (head and arm choke)Roman Faraldo def.Trevor Gudde via first-round TKO (punches)Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via second-round TKO (elbows)

  • Pandemic-delayed 'Friends' reunion is set for next week, David Schwimmer offers new details

    Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc will be there for each other once again next week, in the same Los Angeles studio where they shot the classic sitcom, for top-secret made-for-HBO Max reunion.

  • Joe Biden Staged an Intervention For Hunter Biden’s Addiction Struggles Amid 2020 Presidential Run

    Anyone who has experienced a family member battling addiction knows how hard it is to bear. Hunter Biden is detailing his demons in upcoming memoir Beautiful Things and sharing some of his story with CBS News on Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5 ahead of the book’s release. In an advance clip released today, […]

  • Protestors, some armed, build barricades in Yangon

    Anti-coup protestors in Yangon returned to the streets on Saturday, building new barricades to protect themselves from security forces who routinely shoot to kill. (April 3)

  • Box Office: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sets Pandemic Record With $48.5 Million Debut

    LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) -"Godzilla vs. Kong" muscled its way to a pandemic-era box office record, giving Hollywood studios and theater owners alike hope that people are ready to return to the movies after a year of watching Netflix at home. Prior to this weekend, "Wonder Woman 1984" had the biggest three-day start with $16.7 million, followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million. The results for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are especially impressive because the film is also available to HBO Max subscribers for no extra fee.

  • Hunter Biden "100% certain" he will be cleared from DOJ probe

    Hunter Biden told CBS Sunday Morning he is "cooperating completely" with an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into his finances, and that he is certain that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.Why it matters: Hunter Biden's business dealings became a point of attack during the 2020 presidential election for Trump and other Republicans, who have tried to insinuate the presence of corruption in the Biden family. Biden confirmed last December that the probe is being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The interview, airing in two parts, comes ahead of the release of his book, "Beautiful Things," which comes out on April 6.What he's saying: Though the First Son said he couldn't disclose details about the investigation, he stated that he is "100% certain that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing.""All I can do is cooperate and trust in the process."He also addressed a New York Post report about a laptop of his that contained allegedly incriminating evidence that he had supposedly left in a Delaware repair shop two years ago. Biden said he couldn't recall leaving his laptop at a repair shop but noted, "there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Does your state want a cut of your federal unemployment benefits?

    13 states are not offering the federal tax break on 2020 returns.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • MPs to get vote on vaccine passports - and could defeat Government in Commons

    MPs will be given a vote on plans for vaccine passports before they are introduced, risking a Government defeat in the Commons, The Telegraph has learnt. Michael Gove, who is leading an official review of the scheme, has privately promised MPs who are critical of vaccine checks that they will be given a chance to vote them down. More than 70 MPs, including 41 Conservatives, have signed an open letter to the Prime Minister opposing the use of vaccine passports. If more than around 60 Tory MPs rebel and all opposition parties refuse to support the passports, Mr Johnson could be defeated in the Commons, and the scheme abandoned. Mr Gove held a phone call with a group of MPs about the measures last week, after dozens went public with their concerns. One MP told this newspaper: “Michael made a very clear statement on the call with MPs that there would be debates and votes before anything like this came into force”. The Government is currently conducting a review into a passport scheme and has not yet finalised any plans.

  • Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Mendoza, in a text message to The Associated Press, said she and Gaxiola have been separated for two years and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”