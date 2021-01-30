Ilhan Omar jumps into GameStop controversy and hits out at Wall Street: ‘If they cut off the public, send them to prison’

Gino Spocchia
Los mejores memes sobre la saga GameStop Wall Street (Getty Images)
Los mejores memes sobre la saga GameStop Wall Street (Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar jumps into GameStop controversy and hits out at Wall Street: If they cut off the public, send them to prison

Rep. Ihan Omar has called for Wall Street billionaires who stop the public from buying shares to face prison, as she joined the controversy surrounding GameStop.

The progressive Democrat has become the latest to publicly criticise the investment trading app Robinhood, who on Friday reversed a decision to suspend trading on GamesStop stock.

GameStop, an American video game retailer, has been targeted by investors on the r/wallstreetbets Reddit thread who have bought-up massive amounts of GameStop shares.

That was thought to have handed heavy losses to investors and hedge funds on Wall Street, who previously bet against the retailer, with a process known as a short squeeze.

As shares of GameStop continued to surge on Friday, Rep. Omar hit out at attempts by Robinhood and other stock trading apps to stop the public buying shares.

“Americans are told to invest in the market. But when they start to threaten the profits of billionaires, strange things happen,” she wrote in a tweet.

The Democrat went on to suggest that anyone on Wall Street who “used their power” to stop public stock trading should be sent to prison.

She wrote: “If anyone on Wall Street with short positions in particular stocks used their power to cut off the public from buying those stocks, send them to prison.”

Congressional lawmakers on both sides have called on Robinhood to say why public stock trading was suspended on its app on Thursday, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leading calls for an investigation.

Republican senator Ted Cruz agreed with her.

Also on Thursday, Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, wrote to the US Securities and Exchange Commission asking what it planned to do in response to the market shakeup.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said it would watch out for any “potential wrongdoing” surrounding Robinhood and GameStop shares, and that it would review restrictions on buying.

It added that the commission “will closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or otherwise unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities.”

Short sellers face an estimated $19bn (£13.8bn) in losses due to the short squeeze on GameStop, although many are said to be waiting until share prices fall before they return them.

Responding to the criticism, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said on Friday that the investment app’s restriction of GameStop trading was in the best interests of his company and users and “to protect the firm and protect our customers”.

“Robinhood is a brokerage firm, we have lots of financial requirements," he added, in an appearance on CNBC.

Read More

Short-seller that bet against GameStop says it has quit short-selling

GameStop investor speaks out: ‘This story is so much bigger than me’

AOC says Ted Cruz ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene uses offensive slur in rant referencing Down’s syndrome

    ‘I’m not trying to talk down on people with Down’s syndrome, but that’s what these people are’, says GOP congresswoman in clip

  • Morocco starts coronavirus vaccination campaign

    Morocco started a national coronavirus vaccination campaign on Thursday after receiving vaccine shipments from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, state media said. Inaugurating the campaign, King Mohammed was given the vaccine at his palace in Fez, the state news agency MAP said. Morocco has received 2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and 500,000 doses of a vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm.

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Grieving families in China offer stark warning for visiting WHO scientists: Don't be fooled

    "If the science is allowed to speak, it will help heal this wound and help us move on," scientist Peter Daszak told NBC News.

  • As Wisconsin's Johnson weighs future, Trump ties take a toll

    After President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid, most Senate Republicans, his Justice Department and the courts dismissed or disputed his baseless claims about a “stolen election." The GOP senator used his chairmanship of the Senate Homeland Security Committee to highlight Trump's allegations, claiming millions of Americans “have real, legitimate suspicions that this election was stolen” and worrying about “so many irregularities here.”

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Japanese woman 'kept mother's body in freezer for 10 years'

    The Japanese woman reportedly hid the body a decade ago because she "didn't want to move out".

  • Johnson & Johnson Releases Single-Dose Vaccine Results

    Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its coronavirus vaccine was 72 percent effective against the pathogen in the U.S., and the company will ask federal regulators for approval in February. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is administered in one shot. The vaccine uses a relatively new technology to deliver a coronavirus gene into the body by using a modified form of the common cold. The gene instructs bodily cells to make a protein similar to coronavirus, which wards off infection. While the vaccine is not as effective as those of Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is still strong enough to give widespread protection from coronavirus. The company has the ability to ship millions of doses, and a February approval would add the vaccine to the tools currently being used to fight the pandemic. While the vaccine’s efficacy rate was 72 percent in the U.S., that rate dropped to 57 percent in trials in South Africa, where a new variant of coronavirus is spreading. The variant, labeled B.1.351, has also been found to slightly reduce the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Concern over the variant prompted the Biden administration to impose a travel ban from South Africa earlier this week.

  • EU agrees 'dark red' COVID-19 zones with stricter travel limits

    Hotspots of COVID-19 infection in the European Union will be labelled "dark red" zones to discourage all but essential travel, EU governments agreed on Friday. The EU has already set up a "traffic light" system to designate the seriousness of the spread of the novel coronavirus in each of its 27 states and to try to limit travel. But with infections rising and contagious variants spreading most of the bloc is already red, so new dark red zones would help to distinguish very high-risk areas and also help uphold rules requiring testing on departure and quarantine.

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".

  • Teen charged in fatal shooting of 5 at Indianapolis home

    A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the family's home.

  • ‘For Christ’s sake, watch yourself’: Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert mocks Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg as ‘tough’ and ‘child’

    Social media users slammed representative Boebert for bullying a college student on Twitter