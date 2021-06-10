Ilhan Omar slammed by fellow House Dem for 'outrageous and clearly false' statements about US, Israel

Houston Keene
·2 min read
Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., tore into Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Wednesday for making "outrageous and clearly false statements" about the United States and Israel.

Sherman blasted his colleague for a recent tweet in which the congresswoman claimed that America and Israel had committed "unthinkable atrocities" akin to the Taliban and Hamas.

ILHAN OMAR SAYS AMERICA, LIKE HAMAS AND THE TALIBAN, HAS COMMITTED ‘UNTHINKABLE ATROCITIES’

Sherman — a senior Democrat who has served since 1997 — torched Omar in a press release retorting the second-term representative's tweet, saying what is "newsworthy" is Omar admitting Hamas "is guilty of ‘unthinkable atrocities.’"

"It's not news that Ilhan Omar would make outrageous and clearly false statements about America and Israel," Sherman wrote. "What's newsworthy is that she admits Hamas is guilty of ‘unthinkable atrocities.’"

"It's time for all of Israel's detractors to condemn Hamas," Sherman continued. "And it’s time for all those of good will to reject any moral equivalency between the U.S. and Israel on one hand, and Hamas and the Taliban on the other."

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Known for being part of so-called "Squad" of new and progressive House members, Omar posted her controversial tweet on Monday that directly grouped the U.S. and Israel with the terror organizations, sparking the backlash from Sherman.

"We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban," the congresswoman wrote. "I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice."

The former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives is no stranger to controversy.

She recently accused Israel of committing "war crimes" following days of conflict between Israel and Hamas that saw thousands of missiles fired indiscriminately at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

"We should all be grateful that a ceasefire will prevent more civilians and children from being killed," Omar tweeted in May. "But now what? We need accountability for every war crime committed."

"And we need to stop underwriting crimes against humanity while doing nothing to end the occupation," she continued.

