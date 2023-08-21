Ilhan Omar slams poll showing Biden beating her by 53 points: 'You all know I am not eligible'

President Joe Biden and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
President Joe Biden and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.Scott Olson/Getty Images and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

  • A pollster included Rep. Ilhan Omar in a hypothetical match-up against President Joe Biden.

  • The poll showed Biden beating her by 53 points.

  • Omar dismissed the poll, noting that she's not even eligible to serve as president.

Ilhan Omar for President?

That's the question that one pollster recently posed to a group of 2,500 registered voters, envisioning a hypothetical scenario in which the Minnesota Democrat launches a primary campaign against President Joe Biden.

The poll, conducted by The Center Square and Noble Predictive Insights, found that Biden would trounce Omar by 53 points, drawing 63% support against Omar's 10%.

Omar would narrowly outperform Marianne Williamson, which the poll found currently garners 9% of Democratic voters' support, but would fall short of the 16% held by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But there's just one problem, aside from the fact that Omar is backing Biden's re-election: She's not eligible to serve as president anyway.

Article 2, Section 1 of the United States Constitution requires that the president be a "natural born citizen" — generally speaking, someone born in the United States.

Omar, who came to the US as a refugee in the 1990s, was born in Somalia.

"You all know I am not eligible to run for President," Omar wrote on Twitter on Monday, accusing the pollster of "wasting people's time."

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

