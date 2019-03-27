Ilhan Omar systematically takes apart Netanyahu's Aipac speech: 'He wants to silence me, but I am not alone'

Ilhan Omar has responded to Benjamin Netanyahu in an excoriating series of tweets after the Israeli prime minister rebuked her comments about the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (Aipac) over US politics.

“Take it from this Benjamin. It’s not about the Benjamins,” Mr Netanyahu told an audience at Aipac’s annual policy conference on Tuesday.

The comments, in which he never mentioned Ms Omar by name, were a reference to tweets by the Democratic congresswoman earlier this month in which she claimed much of Israeli support by US politicians was “all about the Benjamins” – a slang reference to money.

Asked who she thought was paying members of Congress to support Israel, the lawmaker responded, “AIPAC!”

She later apologised "unequivocally" for the tweets, which critics said featured the antisemitic trope of "Jewish money", but nevertheless on Tuesday she criticised Mr Netanyahu’s speech, claiming “the topic PM Netanyahu chose to focus on was … me”.

“We are not even 6 months out from the Pittsburgh massacre. We are not even 2 weeks out from the Christchurch massacre,” Ms Omar, who is a Muslim, wrote. “Yet the topic Netanyahu chose to focus on was … me.”

“White supremacist violence is on the rise globally. Right-wing extremists killed more people in the US in 2018 than any year since 1995. Anti-Semitic violence accounted for 58% of religious hate crimes.

“Yet the topic Netanyahu chose to focus on was … me.”

Ms Omar went on to criticise Mr Netanyahu’s failure to mention his alliance with far-right party Jewish Power, and to defend herself against charges she is antisemitic.

“I —like so many others—have not criticized Aipac because of its membership or the country it advocates for. I’ve criticized it because it has repeatedly opposed efforts to guarantee peace and human rights in the region,” she said, in reference to the plight of Palestinians.

“Netanyahu and the GOP may want to make this about one Muslim-American refugee’s views, but I am not alone,” she continued, before naming a number of progressive organisations lobbying for a two-state solution.

“We cannot accept a status quo of perpetual armed conflict and occupation. We must forever strive towards peace.”

In his speech, Mr Netanyahu addressed Israel’s military response to a rocket attack from Gaza, and praised Mr Trump’s decision to recognise the Golan Heights as Israeli territory and his pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, before moving onto antisemitism.

“I have a message to all the antisemites out there – whether they live in modern Persia, in the palaces of Tehran or the bunkers of Beirut; whether they march through the streets of Charlottesville or murder worshippers in a synagogue in Pittsburgh; whether they voice their hatred in political parties in Britain, or Europe, or the United States…

“The Jewish people do not bow down. We stand up. We fight. And we win.

“My friends, ladies and gentlemen, some people will just never get it. They’ll never understand why the vast majority of Americans – Jews and non-Jews alike – support Israel.

“Take it from this Benjamin, it’s not about the Benjamins.”

Benjamin Netanyahu's speech in full

Good morning, AIPAC.

Unfortunately, I’m not able to be with you in person because I returned to deal with the security situation in Israel after that criminal rocket attack from Gaza on our territory.

We responded with great force. In the last 24 hours, the IDF destroyed major Hamas terrorist installations on a scale not seen since the end of the military operation in Gaza four years ago.

Now I’m just coming from a meeting with our Chief of Staff and our senior command. And I can tell you, we are prepared to do a lot more.

We will do what is necessary to defend our people and to defend our state.

In the midst of these events, I wanted to speak to you and say two words. Thank you.

Thank you, AIPAC. Thank you for bringing together 18,000 proud Americans – and more than 4,000 American students – who stand with Israel.

Thank you for working year after year, decade after decade to strengthen the remarkable alliance between our two countries. And I can tell you that alliance has never been stronger.

Thank you for working to strengthen support for Israel on both sides of the aisle, Democrats and Republicans alike. That is how it has always been and that’s how it should always be.