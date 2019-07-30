Ilhan Omar is me. Trump's 'go back' tweet is painful reminder America won't accept us.

I saw myself in Ilhan Omar when she was elected and I see myself in her as she's being told to

I've heard far worse things than "go back to your country."

A classmate told me I looked like Osama bin Laden's wife when I dressed up in my mother's traditional Sudanese garb for Halloween (no, Anthony from fourth grade, I will never forget that). My white neighbor once yelled over me to berate my father for supposedly not understanding English, a language he speaks fluently. I was even called a "sand (expletive)" (Hint: The expletive starts with the letter "n") in response to one of my MySpace messages back in my teen years.

All of which served the same purpose as "go back to your country" — to remind me of my otherness. To remind me that even though Mama had emigrated from Sudan with 6-year-old me to California in pursuit of the American dream that was loudly advertised by the United States, I was still not welcome.

To remind me that even though my family and I had done everything according to the stipulations of the American dream: got off welfare; Dad started his own business and bought a home in the suburbs; 6-year-old Rasha went on to get her bachelor's and then a master's degree, we did not belong.

All of that did not exempt me from being talked down to at doctor's offices, being dubbed "oreo" (black on the outside, white on the inside), receiving horrible service due to my complexion or being asked whether I got into college because of a quota.

When the American dream went bust

Being a black, Muslim, woman with roots in East Africa, I quickly learned the American dream was a myth, only reserved for a special class of people, ones who did not look anything like me. And that was OK. It was never mine to have.

I found comfort in immersing myself in communities with shared experiences and hashing out frustrations within the confines of group chats and bottomless brunches.

But the day I saw voters in a majority white Midwestern state elect a black, Muslim, Somali American woman to represent them, I couldn't help but feel hopeful. It wasn't blind "wow, racism has been eradicated" type hope, but the kind that made me feel seen and welcomed. Like all the "go back to your country" remarks didn't matter and I deserved to call this country home as much as anyone else.

I saw myself in Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

Rasha Ali with her parents, Rasheed Ali, left, and Sowad Hassan, right, in Los Angeles in May 2016. More

Here she was with the same story line as mine. She and her family fled Somalia because of civil war and ended up as refugees in the United States ready to embrace their new home with all its opportunities, and now she's serving as a member of Congress.

On Instagram, Omar's father wrote:

"I had heard about the promise of America, prosperity for all and hope for a better tomorrow. I could never have dreamed that 23 years later I would return to the same airport with my daughter Ilhan by my side, the day before she is to be sworn in as the first Somali-American elected to the United States Congress."

My mother could've very well written the same note Omar's dad did. The only notable differences between the congresswoman and myself is that my family did not endure refugee camps and I don't wear a hijab, but other than that ... What's up, Sis!