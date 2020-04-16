The Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Is Down 50% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 50% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Because Ilika made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Ilika saw its revenue increase by 29% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. The share price drop of 13% per year over five years would be considered let down. So you might argue the Ilika should get more credit for its rather impressive revenue growth over the period. So now is probably an apt time to look closer at the stock, if you think it has potential.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

AIM:IKA Income Statement April 16th 2020 More

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ilika shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.5% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 13% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Ilika you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

