Ill-advised flight leads to prison time for Lima woman

Jun. 11—LIMA — If not for an ill-advised violation of her community control sanctions by fleeing to Tennessee, Abbygale Weaver likely would have avoided prison time on a drug possession charge.

Instead, the 27-year-old Lima woman was sentenced Thursday by Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser to three years behind bars on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Weaver was indicted in October of 2019 on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the second degree.

The trafficking indictment alleged that on or about Aug. 14 of that year Weaver did sell or offer for sale methamphetamine in an amount that exceeded five times the bulk amount but was less than 50 times that amount. The possession charge alleged that Weaver possessed a similar amount of meth.

In April of this year Weaver entered into a negotiated plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the possession charge in exchange for the state's dismissal of the trafficking count.

In between those dates Weaver (1) fled the court's jurisdiction and (2) had a baby.

According to court documents Weaver was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jodi Gibson that was pulled over for a traffic stop by a deputy from the Allen County Sheriff's Office. During a consent search of the vehicle, a bag containing suspected meth was found on the passenger-side floorboard of the vehicle and Weaver was arrested.

Also charged were Gibson and a front-seat passenger, William Ford. Gibson was sentenced to 24 months in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. Ford was sentenced to 12 months on each of two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Weaver's attorney, Jerry Pitts, called his client the "least culpable" of the three occupants of the vehicle but conceded that by fleeing to Tennessee she forfeited favorable consideration on sentencing.

Prior to sentencing Weaver showed the judge a picture of her young daughter and said she fled to Tennessee to escape from the overwhelming number of friends and acquaintances in Lima who were doing drugs.