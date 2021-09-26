'I'll be back soon': Officer shot multiple times says she won't quit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Miller
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A resilient Chicago police officer says she is not quitting the force after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during a firefight on Friday.

After being wounded in action, the 30-year-old officer radioed a message to her fellow officers on Saturday, saying she intends to be back in action soon, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that responded, and I’ll be back soon. Have a good night, y’all be safe," she said.

CHICAGO MAYOR PROPOSES ANTI-GANG ORDINANCE THREATENING FINES AND PROPERTY SEIZURES

The unidentified officer who has been on the force for two years was reportedly responding to the scene of a shooting on Friday evening when she saw an injured person in the middle of the road.

As she got out of her patrol car to render aid to the injured person, she was struck multiple times in the legs with gunfire, Police Supt. David Brown said. Another officer took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to Brown.

“One of the things that she conveyed to me is that she didn’t get an opportunity to apply a tourniquet to one of the wounded men out there,” Brown explained. “It’s just, you know, extraordinary commitment, extraordinary police work. This city should be proud of its police officers.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The officer was the 12th Chicago police officer to be wounded by gunfire this year, according to Brown.

"It illustrates their extraordinary courage and dedication to serve the people of Chicago," Brown said.

Two are in custody in relation to the Friday evening shooting, both with criminal records, police say.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Chicago, Police, shooting

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: 'I'll be back soon': Officer shot multiple times says she won't quit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho Fish and Game officers shoot, kill a 250-pound black bear in Boise’s North End

    Officials said it’s the second black bear they’ve killed in Boise this week. The first had been relocated from a Boise backyard in May.

  • Pelosi: ‘Seems Self-Evident’ Reconciliation Bill Will Be Less Than $3.5 Trillion

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to acknowledge that the cost of the Biden administration's $3.5 trillion spending resolution will ultimately be lowered before passage, in an interview on ABC's This Week.

  • North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump

    The first car jumping attempt in five years by North Dakota's version of Evil Knievel ended in disaster when the car driven my the man known as the Flying Farmer corkscrewed off the ramp and rolled. Authorities said John Smith, 57, was alert after the crash Saturday at a rural gravel pit and that he even tried to pull himself out of the car while talking to rescuers. Smith, who farms near Makoti, in western North Dakota, said he was inspired by the motorcycle daredevil Knievel while growing up.

  • Police, soldiers bring lethal skill to militia campaigns against US government

    Militia members associated with the Three Percenters movement conducting a military drill in Flovilla, Ga., in 2016, days after Trump's election. After his 2020 defeat, Three Percenters were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImageThousands of police and soldiers – people professionally trained in the use of violence and familiar with military protocols – are part of an extremist effort to undermine the U.S. government and subvert

  • What is lost: California fires leave a ghost town

    The town of Greenville, California was completely burned to the ground almost two months ago when the Dixie Fire tore through the area. Buildings lay in ruins, cars sit scorched and trees stand charred after what the governer called a "climate-induced" wildfire. Climate change amplifies droughts, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out of control and inflict unprecedented material and environmental damage.

  • FBI Investigates Alleged Attack on Female Soldier by Male Afghan Refugees at New Mexico Base

    The FBI has launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a female soldier perpetrated by a group of male Afghan refugees being lodged at a New Mexico military complex.

  • UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

    For critics, that image encapsulates the flaw in the government's strategy, which has abandoned most pandemic restrictions and is banking on voluntary restraint and a high vaccination rate to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As winter approaches, bringing the threat of a new COVID-19 surge, Britain's light touch is setting it apart from more cautious nations. “The story of this government in the pandemic is too little, too late,” said Layla Moran, an opposition Liberal Democrat lawmaker who heads the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus.

  • U.S. And Pakistan Face Each Other On Afghanistan Threats At UN Summit

    The Biden administration is looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan after withdrawing all troops.

  • Biden's pro-science pledge undermined by COVID booster episode

    President Joe Biden campaigned as the pro-science candidate, promising not to let politics impede his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • No charges for driver who killed Jets coach Greg Knapp in bike accident

    The driver who struck and killed Jets coach Greg Knapp while he was riding a bicycle during the summer will not face criminal charges.

  • Miami police chief compares actions of some commissioners to Cuba’s Communist regime

    On the eve of an emergency commission meeting that threatens to shorten his already brief tenure in Miami, Police Chief Art Acevedo broke a brief silence and penned a scathing eight page memo that is likely to play a big part in Monday’s showdown.

  • ‘Experienced jumper’ dies while skydiving in Chester County, SC, authorities say

    The man was skydiving at Skydive Carolina when he died, and witnesses saw nothing unusual about his jump.

  • Thousands of mostly Haitian migrants traverse Panama on way to United States

    Up to 4,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, have passed through the treacherous jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama on the Colombian border as they make their way north to the United States, two Panamanian government sources said. An impromptu camp arose in recent weeks on the U.S.-Mexican border that included Haitians, adding to President Joe Biden's migration policy headaches. At its peak on Sept. 18 there were some 15,000 people there as Haitians flee economic, political and social chaos in their homeland.

  • Murders targeting sex workers in St. Louis under investigation

    The bodies of a woman, a teenage girl and a man were discovered over the past two weeks in the city and county.

  • Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd death

    Out of money and lacking legal counsel, Derek Chauvin has appealed his convictions in the death of George Floyd.

  • Pelosi may delay Monday vote on infrastructure package

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said she might not bring the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to the floor on Monday as previously pledged. Why it matters: Pelosi's remarks on ABC's "This Week" come as Democrats have struggled to agree on the timing of the bill and as the divide between moderate Democrats and their progressive counterparts widen over the final value of the reconciliation package. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Despite a

  • A fourth stimulus check? Not happening — but this other COVID cash is out there

    The Biden administration still has billions available in other pandemic relief.

  • Social Security Cost of Living Projection Dips Slightly, But Still Historically High

    Next year's Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment could be the highest in nearly 40 years.

  • Woman aptly named Angel Flood helps linemen restoring power in Louisiana

    Volunteers have stepped up to offer meals and laundry services to linemen who are helping restore power.

  • EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century

    The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will give Europe more clout and set standards and rules for the 21st century, the EU's trade and digital chiefs said, underscoring global concerns about China's growing power. The comments by Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager came ahead of the first TTC meeting in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and as the United States and Europe face off with China in areas ranging from trade to defence to technology and human rights. "TTC is not about any specific third country, it is about cooperation and coordination on a number of policy areas between the United States and the EU," he said.