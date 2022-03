Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Dassault Aviation voiced frustration over a dispute with partner Airbus about the next phase of work on the European FCAS fighter project and said it was important to establish clear leadership. The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), which has been dogged by political and corporate differences, has been designed to replace the Eurofighter and Dassault’s Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040. "I accept to be leader if I have the leverage to be leader," Chief Executive Eric Trappier said, referring to Dassault's responsibility for the core fighter element of the design.