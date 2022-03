Reuters

Ukrainian refugee Anastasia said she has barely slept in the 90 hours it has taken her to flee to Berlin after Russian missiles started raining down on her hometown of Kharkiv, blowing out the windows of her flat. Now the 31-year-old artist, who did not give her last name for fear of repercussions for her relatives left behind, is one of more than a thousand mainly women and children arriving each day in Germany via Poland to seek refuge. "We left our home the moment the planes shot at our community and the glass in our windows broke," Anastasia said at Berlin's main train station, before taking the last train of her odyssey to stay with relatives in Munich.