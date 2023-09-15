'I'll take care of him': Okla. man allegedly told others before killing for truck parts

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent carries evidence into a police department. The OSBI arrested Christopher Michael Summers, accusing him of murdering Samuel Crawford in order to steal and sell parts of his truck.

GLENCOE — An auto mechanic has been charged with first-degree murder after the body of a missing person was found on rural property he had access to, court records show.

Christopher Michael Somers, 21, was charged Thursday in Payne County District Court in the death of Samuel Cade Crawford. An arrest affidavit said Crawford's body was found in a "clandestine grave" along with parts of his truck on property owned by Somers' employer.

Somers is accused of killing Crawford, 21, to sell parts from his truck, according to the affidavit by an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agent. Acquaintances of Somers told investigators Somers had told them he was paid by someone in Cushing to kill people, and just days before Crawford's disappearance he had talked about killing Crawford for his truck.

"I can get him to come hang out with me, and I'll take care of him," Somers was heard to say, according to the affidavit.

Somers was arrested by the OSBI Sept. 8, and is being held without bond in Payne County. He does not yet have an attorney, an online court docket shows. He is scheduled to appear before the judge Sept. 21.

The search for Samuel Cade Crawford

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation flyer searching for Samuel Cade Crawford, who was later found dead from gunshot wounds. Photo Provided by OSBI

On Aug. 31, the Noble County Sheriff's Office received a missing person report on Crawford. An exigent circumstances cellphone "ping" revealed the phone was not turned on and the last data available was from Aug. 29.

Family members and friends of Crawford told investigators the disappearance was out of character.

Law enforcement officials learned early in the investigation that on the morning of Aug. 29, Crawford was having mechanical issues with his truck. Crawford had asked his boss, Ethan Petree, to help him get in touch with Somers, who was a mechanic.

In an interview with law enforcement on Aug. 31, Somers said he had met with Crawford and told him what parts were needed to fix his truck, but that Crawford never showed up to their later meeting time.

In an interview with Somers' aunt, she told investigators he had told her he would be buying a white pickup truck. Crawford drove a white 2014 Dodge Ram, according to a missing persons alert from the Stillwater Police Department.

Helicopter search reveals 'badly decomposed human body'

After days of investigation, a helicopter search was conducted Sept. 8 for Crawford's missing truck. Portions of the truck were located in a large field off East VFW Road in Glencoe. Somers had access to this property through an employer, the affidavit said.

The truck cab, truck bed and a large brush guard were on the property but "largely separated from each other," several hundred feet apart. The brush guard was the same distinct one that was attached to Crawford's truck, the affidavit said.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found a recently dug hole that was partially filled in. On Sept. 10, "a badly decomposed human body" was unearthed from the hole, with two likely gunshot wounds in the back of the skull.

OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee told The Oklahoman the medical examiner's office identified the body as Crawford's Thursday.

Christopher Michael Somers arrested

Also on the property was a skid steer belonging Mike Ritter, the property owner. Ritter told investigators Somers was the only person to use the equipment in the last few weeks.

A flatbed trailer belonging to Somers' grandfather was also on the property, with the cab of Crawford's truck on the trailer.

"Investigators learned from Mike Ritter that Chris Somers had the means, equipment, and knowledge to dismantle a pickup and could complete that task within a day or two," the OSBI agent wrote.

Investigators also learned that between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8, Somers sold a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun for $200.

The man he sold the gun to told investigators he had known Somers for three months, and in that time Somers had told him he "routinely stole pickups, dismantled them, and sold the parts for money," the agent wrote.

Another witness told investigators Somers had talked about killing Crawford or another man, for their vehicles. Both men were called between Aug. 20 and 25 in an effort to lure them to Ritter's property.

Somers allegedly threatened to have his friends killed if they told anyone about the plan.

