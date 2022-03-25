'I'll take good care of you': Minnesota couple adopts 6 kids in Sioux Falls

Ruby Celada and Armando Ayala with the six children they adopted on Wednesday, March 24, 2022.

A group of children in Sioux Falls officially found their "forever family" after a Minnesota couple adopted five siblings and one cousin.

Ruby Celada 36, and her husband, Armando Ayala, 46, both of Leota, Minnesota, finalized their adoption of the four boys and two girls Wednesday afternoon at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

"We're just happy that we're able to do it and they're able to be in the same home, Celada said. "They're not separated or anything."

Celada and Ayala adopted:

Alanna Celada, a 12-year-old girl

Jerry Celada, an 8-year-old boy

Arturo Celada an 8-year-old boy

Aiden Celada an 8-year-old boy

Avery Celada a 7-year-old boy

Aniya Celada a 6-year-old girl

Jerry Celada is a cousin who grew up with the siblings, but since all of them were raised together the couple adopted him, too.

Aiden Celada was an unknown sibling to the family. He met up with the group at the Children's Inn in Sioux Falls.

"They were all in the system," Ruby Celada said. "But one of them [Aiden] didn't know they were brothers and sisters or anything."

More: Local business announces Egg Drop scavenger hunt in Sioux Falls.

The couple walked into the Minnehaha Courthouse to finalize the adoption of their family Wednesday afternoon. They wore matching outfits with each child's name on their shirt and the date of adoption.

In a video shared with the Argus Leader by the family, Avery Celada is seen hugging his new dad and saying, "I'll take good care of you," during the adoption hearing.

She always knew they'd be hers

Ruby Celada was an aunt to the children before. They were her brother's children before CPS took them because of "neglect," she said.

"They came a long, long way, they've been through so much," Ruby Celada said. "Kids want to be with their parents, but sometimes they cannot be, because of the choices the parents made."

Story continues

The group of kids have two parents in prison, one in jail and others around Sioux Falls, according to Ruby Celada. She followed the kids ever since they were taken by CPS and said she always knew they'd be hers eventually.

More: Sioux Falls boxer Donarie Nuñez pushes past arrests, family struggles as she pursues her Olympic dreams

Ruby Celada and Armando Ayala along with their chidren and Erica Kirkman (to the left) and Heidi Roesder (to the right).

All six children were diagnosed with ADHD and Avery Celada has autism. Ruby Celada said she worked closely with case workers like Erica Kirkman, Heidi Roesder and Brodrick Stolsmark during the adoption process. And they even joined the family for the adoption ceremony.

Although CPS took the children away from their parents, their work allowed the kids to get to their new home. That's something Ruby Celada and Ayala are thankful for.

“I just wanna thank them so much for what they’ve done for our family, for our kids. They’re there to help not take kids away,” Ruby Celada said.

After finalizing the adoption, the family went to Chuck E. Cheese to celebrate, while also marking the birthdays of Avery and Aniya, which happened Monday and Tuesday.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: This Minnesota couple just adopted six children in Sioux Falls