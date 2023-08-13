Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs bill allowing gun makers to be sued for marketing to minors

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses the newly signed Firearm Industry Responsibility Act during the Everytown for Gun Safety conference in Chicago on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Illinois Governors Office/Twitter

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Firearm manufacturers and retailers can be sued in Illinois for marketing toward minors according to a new bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Illinois governor signed the bill on Saturday, a day after the state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold a ban on some high-powered guns and high-capacity magazines.

The measure, called the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, mirrors similar laws for opioid manufacturers and vaping companies, Pritzker said while discussed the law during the Everytown for Gun Safety conference in Chicago.

"I know we've had enough of 'thoughts and prayers,' together we've taken on the gun lobby and made real change with @Everytown," Pritzker tweeted on Saturday. "We go further today by signing the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act into law holding gun manufacturers accountable."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker likened the newly signed Firearm Industry Responsibility Act to laws that allow opioid manufacturers and vaping companies to be sued for their marketing tactics. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Welcome to Chicago, #GSU2023!⁰ I know we've had enough of "thoughts and prayers," together we've taken on the gun lobby and made real change with @Everytown.⁰ We go further today by signing the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act into law holding gun manufacturers accountable. pic.twitter.com/SbFVZONQnB— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 12, 2023

Under the law, firearm businesses can be sued for advertising to people under the age of 18 as well as businesses that do not take measures to stop illegal sales or sell firearms to a person who is not legally allowed to possess them. It also restricts certain imagery from being used in firearms advertisements.

Illinois is the eighth state to enact such a law.

"The Firearms Industry Responsibility Act will clarify my office's ability to use the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, which is a primary tool available to hold businesses accountable for fraudulent or deceptive practices through civil litigation," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement in May.

"It is how my office has protected the public from opioid manufacturers, vaping companies, tobacco companies and predatory lenders. No single industry should be given a free pass to engage in unlawful, unfair or deceptive conduct."