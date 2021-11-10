'I'll just call it rude' judge tells attorney in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
The judge in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial reprimanded the defense attorney for disrespecting the court.
A former Glynn County police officer who was first to respond to the scene after Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down in the Satilla Shores neighborhood […]
“My eyes were burning, my nose was bleeding, I was in a lot of pain,” the cashier said.
Two of the Turpin sisters, who along with their 11 siblings were held captive for years before escaping in 2018, are speaking out for the first time about the abuse they endured.
The argument from Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal team that the young man was defending himself in August 2020, when he fatally shot two people and wounded a third, was bolstered on Monday by testimony from one of the injured men, experts said.
Prosecutors won’t be pursuing most charges against Heiry Calvi, the pregnant ex-Doral teacher accused of having a romantic relationship with a 15-year-old male student.
The girl was 18, and police took her to “a safe place.”
"We never even heard of a such of a thing," she declared on Fox News.
A Florida man accused of beating a pit bull puppy, stabbing it 50 times and stuffing it into a suitcase while the dog was clinging to life will serve 10 years in prison after admitting to the crime, his defense lawyer said Tuesday. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Brendan Evans, 35, of Hollywood agreed to plead guilty four years after the attack on Ollie the pit bull, according to his lawyer, Michael Gottlieb. The dog died two days after being discovered.
Prosecutors rested their homicide case against Rittenhouse. Their witnesses said the teen only shot after men approached him with threatening-looking moves.
A 50-year-old cyclist says he is traumatized after he reportedly was brutally beaten by a neighbor just a few blocks from his home in a […]
The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial Tuesday watched drone video that showed Rittenhouse wheeling around and shooting Joseph Rosenbaum at close range during a night of turbulent protests on the streets of Kenosha.
Authorities released suspect photos Monday in last month's home-invasion at Dorit Kemsley's home, from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
The boy’s father, who is the girl’s uncle, is wanted in both states.
Our own Action News camera caught one of the men swinging at Fresno police officers as they tried breaking up the fight.
A metallurgist in Washington state pleaded guilty to fraud Monday after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make U.S. Navy submarines. Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, was the director of metallurgy at a foundry in Tacoma that supplied steel castings used by Navy contractors Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding to make submarine hulls. From 1985 through 2017, Thomas falsified the results of strength and toughness tests for at least 240 productions of steel — about half the steel the foundry produced for the Navy, according to her plea agreement, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where a person was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon.
OCTAVIO JONES/GettyIf Travis McMichael had not shot Ahmaud Arbery in Feb. 2020, his father Gregory McMichael might have done so himself, according to new testimony in the trial for the three white men accused of murdering Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.Two Glenn County Police Department members testifying on Tuesday offered new insight specifically into the mindset of Gregory McMichael, the white ex-cop accused of sparking the deadly chase of the 25-year-old Black man, but not actually shooting
Justice system fails on Arbery murder trial jury
Follow along for live updates on day seven of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha.
Cody Patrick O’Donnell of Bonita Springs pleaded no contest as charged and was adjudicated guilty on five charges.