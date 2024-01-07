'I'll try to give it another shot': Santillo's pizza owner uplifted by kindness after fire

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza, a legendary pizzeria in Elizabeth and century-old institution, sustained extensive damage in a fire Saturday morning and is closed indefinitely, but the owner says it appears "salvageable."

Two people, a passerby and neighbor of the business, reported the fire at 9:39 a.m. and first responders were able to get the flames under control, according to Elizabeth spokesperson Ruby Contreras. The cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.

Third-generation owner Al Santillo said he was getting ready to open Saturday morning when he smelled smoke and saw the fire in the ceiling above the century-old pizza oven.

"It's a big mess in there, you can't recognize anything because all the stuff is melted or covered in black stuff, and there is like two inches of water they pumped so much water in there," Santillo told NorthJersey.com. "The most extensive damage is the room where I make the pizza. The rest of the house don't look all that bad to me, but we've got to get an engineer over here."

Santillo said he had recently finished remodeling the place in the last couple of days, such as new paneling. "It was looking really pretty in here...and then this had to happen," Santillo said.

He said he always had "the worst feeling I would have a fire" because "when they built this place 100 or whatever years ago, they built the roof too close to the oven. Nowadays the ceiling has to be ten or 12 feet above the oven because heat gets trapped around the oven and everything else can catch on fire."

Santillo took over the family business in the 1980s, though has almost 60 years of experience, working in the kitchen since he was 5. His grandfather, Lou Santillo, opened the first spot in Peterstown in 1918, and the family opened the current location on Broad Street in 1957.

That same year, Santillo's father purchased the 100-year-old brick oven with a barrel arch for $10,000. The 16 foot wide 10 foot deep oven can hold up to 30 pizzas, has a shallow roof to keep the heat in, and is heated by gas jet.

Pizza maker Al Santillo, of Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth, NJ.

The pizzeria offers more than 20 types of pies, some named after the year they became popular. In March, NorthJersey.com reporter Matt Fagan gave Santillo's his highest rating as part of his "My Big Year of Pizza," a quest to rate as many of New Jersey's close to 3,000 pizzas as possible.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage and state Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cumberland, posted messages on Facebook, calling Santillo's "iconic" and offered support.

"It really reinvigorated my spirit when all these people reached out to me," Santillo said, mentioning Bollwage called him and asked if there was anything he could do. "I was thinking about retiring but here's where everybody wants to see me. I'll see what it's going to be to get the place open again and I'll try to give it another shot. I still got a few more good years in me."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Santillo’s pizza in Elizabeth damaged by fire but owner not giving up