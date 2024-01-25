Is it illegal for me to allow my Kansas student to skip school? Take a look at the law

Every Kansas parent is legally required to ensure their children receives an education.

State law requires anyone between the age of 7 to 18 years old to attend a school setting, whether that be public, private or an alternative. Once a child turns 18, they’re then not legally required to attend.

So until then, are there any exceptions? Are parents allowed any flexibility around when students can take days off of school? We broke it down for you.

Can Kansas parents allow children to skip school?

In Kansas, every parent or guardian who has children between 7 and 18 years old who have not received a GED (general educational development) or high school education is legally required to make their child attend school regularly each school year.

Children must attend a public school or a private, denominational or parochial school for a duration of time needed to maintain a high school education, according to Kansas Statute 72-111. However, if the child is 16 or 17, parents or guardians can can give written consent to allow the child to be exempt from school attendance requirements.

“If the child is 16 or 17 years of age, the parent or person acting as parent, by written consent, or the court, pursuant to a court order, may allow the child to be exempt from the compulsory attendance requirements of this section,” the law reads.

If a child is younger than 7 and is enrolled in a school, they are also required to keep up regular school attendance unless they are unenrolled from the school. If they are re-enrolled or they reach the age of 7, they are then again required to follow attendance laws.

What happens if I allow my child to miss school?

When a student has unexcused absences for either three consecutive days, five school days in a semester or seven school days in a year, Kansas law considers them not to be following attendance laws.

Unexcused absences occur when a student is absent for a large portion of the school day without a reason considered acceptable by the school. “Valid” excuses are determined by individual boards of education under state law.

If a child is believed to have chronic absences, the law requires an official to contact the parent or guardian first via written notice.

“The notice shall inform the parent or person acting as parent that continued failure of the child to attend school without a valid excuse will result in a report being made to the secretary of social and rehabilitation services or to the county or district attorney,” the law continues.

That report, if made, could start an investigation.

What if I want to homeschool my Kansas child?

Homeschools in Kansas are considered nonaccredited private schools, according to the Kansas State Department of Education.

All nonaccredited private schools are required to register the name and address of the school with the department.

Students in this setting are still required to follow compulsory school attendance laws and expected to attend for a period of time that is equal to public schools’ sessions — 186 days of at least six hours of instruction.