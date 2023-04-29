Illegal Auburn street race leads to multiple people shot

An illegal street racing event led to multiple people getting shot, said the Auburn Police Department.

Police got a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of B Street Northwest around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. When police got there, they found out a fight had broken out at the street race and ended with three men and one teen girl being shot. They are all in serious but stable condition.

There are no suspects but detectives believe there were multiple shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403. Detectives are also looking for photos or videos that might help.