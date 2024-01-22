Illegal Chinese immigrant indicted on 309 charges related to gift card theft scheme

COSHOCTON — A Chinese man who entered the country illegally four months ago has been indicted by a Coshocton County grand jury on 309 felony charges related to a gift card counterfeiting scheme.

Ming Xue, 32, of Hunan, Fujian, was indicted on 308 counts of counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies. The final charge was a second-degree felony of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

“This man was clearly on a nefarious mission to rip off as many Ohio consumers as possible,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost in a press release. “Hats off to the deputies who followed their instincts and got him off the streets before he could inflict more harm.”

Xue was apprehended by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 5 at the Coshocton Walmart. Deputies were at the store participating in Shop with a Cop through the Salvation Army Christmas Castle program.

Xue was observed hiding unloaded gift cards on his body and was detained by the store's loss prevention employees. Xue handed over several gift cards from his pockets to officers. Deputies later found Xue's vehicle in the parking lot with the engine running. Deputies noticed several open boxes full of gift cards inside.

Xue is suspected of participating in a scheme with others in which they stole unloaded gift cards, altered them and placed them back into display racks. When consumers purchased the altered gift cards, they then allegedly stole the cash placed on the cards.

Authorities believe Xue entered the country in September in California and does not have required documentation to be in the U.S.

The case is being prosecuted by the office of Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office with assistance from the Consumer Protection Section’s Economic Crimes Unit, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission.

“While I will not speak to the facts of a pending case, I will indicate that this is one of the largest indictments in Coshocton County history,” Coshocton County Prosecutor Ben Hall said. “I’d like to thank the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for their assistance in this matter.”

Xue is scheduled for an arraignment via Zoom at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Gift card theft scheme: Illegal immigrant indicted on 309 charges