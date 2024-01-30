Is there an illegal credit card skimmer on your gas pump, ATM? How to spot them in PA

Criminal skimming operations cost financial institutions and American consumers more than $1 billion each year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Skimming occurs when devices are illegally installed on ATMs, credit card readers and gas pumps, allowing criminals to use collected information to create fake accounts, steal from unsuspecting victims and potentially commit identity theft, the FBI says.

Card skimming is becoming increasingly common across the U.S., and some acts have been reported in the Centre County area in recent years.

If you’re out and about in Pennsylvania and hoping to avoid skimmers, here’s what you need to know.

Is skimming illegal in Pennsylvania?

Yes. Under Pennsylvania law, it is illegal for someone with the intent of defrauding another person to use a skimming device to “access, read, obtain, memorize or store, temporarily or permanently, information encoded on the computer chip, magnetic strip or stripe or other storage mechanism of a payment card.” It is also illegal to store stolen credit information or merely possess a device capable of these skimming operations.

Pennsylvania law can also punish those who possess, sell or deliver devices that can read and store information from payment cards for any purpose besides processing information in a financial transaction.

Those found guilty of the possession or use of a skimming device can face a third-degree felony upon the first offense, usually punishable by up to seven years behind bars and a maximum fine of $15,000. Subsequent offenses can upgrade penalties to a second-degree felony, along with increased prison time and fines.

How can I spot a card skimmer at a gas station?

Gas pumps are a prime target for skimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities says. The following warning signs might suggest a skimming device was placed inside or on top of a gas pump’s card reader:

Poorly lit pumps located farthest from the gas station or closest to the street

Little or no nearby video surveillance

No tamper-resistant tape on the pumps

Out-of-date pump inspections

Additionally, take a careful look at a gas pump’s card reader and consider comparing it to nearby pumps’ card readers. Report suspicious activity — especially if card readers are loose, look different, have a feature broken or are missing tamper-resistant tape.

The FBI encourages skeptical customers to pay for their gas inside with an attendant, not outside at the pump. You might want to choose a pump located in direct view of an attendant or find one closest to the station.

Is it legal for Pennsylvania utility companies to shut off my service in extreme cold?

How can I avoid skimming at an ATM?

According to the FBI, ATM and point-of-sale skimming devices usually fit over the original card reader, although some are placed inside or use pinhole cameras to record customers as they enter their PIN details. Though the devices are complex, consumers can take several steps to protect themselves.

Before using an ATM or point-of-sale terminal, look for loose, crooked, damaged or scratched card readers and avoid using one if you find anything unusual. Briefly pull at the edges of the keypad when entering your PIN and card information, and consider covering the keypad with your other hand as you enter your PIN

Try to use ATMs in well-lit, indoor locations, which are less vulnerable to criminal scams, the FBI suggests. Tourist areas are particularly popular for skimming operations.

New card technology, such as chip or tap functions, is generally less susceptible to skimming. According to the FBI, there are fewer skimming devices in the U.S. that steal chip and tap data compared to magnetic strip data.

Additionally, consider using a credit card over a debit card. If fraudulent charges appear on your bill, you can catch them before it’s time to pay.

What should I do if I’m a skimming victim?

If you find a skimming device, be sure to notify the gas station or store owner and contact state or local police if necessary. Gas pump inspectors should contact their supervisors and ensure the incident is logged properly, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities says.

Report suspicious activity or unauthorized card charges immediately to your bank or credit provider. The sooner you file a dispute and raise your concerns, the more likely you are to successfully dispute unauthorized charges.