Is it illegal to drive slow in the left lane in Pennsylvania? See what state law says

Driving on a Pennsylvania highway can become a frustrating ordeal for many reasons, but getting stuck behind a car driving well below the speed limit in the so-called fast lane might take the cake.

Cars and trucks undoubtedly work to weave their way past slowpokes in the left lane, but maneuvering around vehicles can quickly become an unnecessary challenge and safety risk. What’s worse is when these slow-moving cars remain oblivious to the effects of their driving.

When you find yourself in these situations, you might wonder if slow-moving cars in the left lane are breaking the law. Are they even allowed to be in the left lane to begin with? Here’s what Pennsylvania’s laws say.

Can you drive or go slowly in the left lane in Pennsylvania?

Under state law, drivers in Pennsylvania are required to keep right while traveling on highways, though there are a few exceptions.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, motorists should travel in the right-hand lane unless:

They are overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

They are traveling faster than the current traffic flow.

They are moving left to allow traffic to merge.

They are preparing for a legal left turn.

Vehicles in Pennsylvania may also travel in the left lane to move out of the way of an obstruction on the road or when the right lane is closed due to construction. Left-lane travel is also permissible if motorists must change lanes to create room for emergency response vehicles.

Pennsylvania law says vehicles should not travel in the left lane when approaching “the crest of a grade or a curve in the highway” where views are obstructed, potentially creating a hazard. Left-lane travel should also be avoided when approaching within 100 feet of an intersection or railroad crossing unless otherwise indicated by traffic signals and signs. The same applies when approaching bridges and tunnels.

Notably, Pennsylvania law says vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds should not drive in the left-hand lane of a highway with three or more traffic lanes unless they are preparing to make a legal left turn or take an exit on the left.

Those who drive below the speed limit — especially in the left lane of a highway — may find themselves in additional trouble. According to Pennsylvania’s code, motorists are encouraged to avoid driving at “such a slow speed as to impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic,” though these regulations are not enforced when reduced speeds are necessary for safety reasons, such as in inclement weather.

Can I move past traffic and get over at the end? What PA law says about a zipper merge

What’s the punishment for improper left-lane driving?

In Pennsylvania, drivers cannot accumulate points on their licenses for merely driving in the left lane, which is covered under vehicle code 3301. However, you may rack up points on your driving record for improperly passing on the right or left, following another car too closely or failing to yield to oncoming traffic, among other offenses.

Drivers found in violation of Pennsylvania’s left-lane passing laws could receive a fine of up to $100, according to PennDOT.

Staying safe on Pennsylvania’s roads

PennDOT maintains guides and brochures that offer safety tips for Pennsylvania drivers, all available online at no cost.

To put things simply, the agency encourages drivers to “Start SMART” and “Stay SMART” — a series of acronyms offering straightforward safety tips.

Start SMART

S — Seat belt on, seat adjusted

M — Mirrors adjusted and clear

A — Air conditioning, heating and defrost panels set

R — Radio and audio panel set

T — Thoroughly check the area for traffic, people and objects

Stay SMART

S — Watch your speed

M — Frequently check your mirrors

A — Avoid distractions

R — Remember the rules of the road

T — Give yourself enough time to reach your destination