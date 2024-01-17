Is it illegal to drive with snow, ice on your vehicle in Kansas? What state law says

There’s nothing like a snow day to add extra time to your commute.

Not only should you factor in extra time to drive on possibly icy roads, but also enough time to scrape off your vehicle if ice and snow collected overnight. But what if you don’t have the time to brush off every window? Is it legal to scrape off just enough to see and then hit the road?

Under Kansas law, it is illegal to drive with snow and ice on the car that may obstruct your view.

Kansas statute 8-1741 states, “No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster or other nontransparent material upon the front windshield, side wings or side or rear windows of such vehicle which substantially obstructs, obscures or impairs the driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway.”

That same law states every vehicle is legally required to have a windshield device meant for cleaning off snow or ice off the front wind shield.

As cold weather continues, here are some important ways to protect your car from winter weather. pic.twitter.com/Wl8cPs17hH — Kansas Department of Transportation (@KDOTHQ) January 16, 2024

How to properly remove ice from your windshield

Removing ice from your car before your morning commute can be a hassle, but there are some ways you can make it a smoother process.

The best way to prevent ice from forming on your vehicle is parking your car in a garage, but if you do not have access to one, auto club AAA recommends covering your windshield with a tarp, towel or a sheet.

To best remove ice from your windshield, you should first turn on your vehicle’s engine, turn on your defrost, recirculate the airflow and turn on full heat. Applying a commercial class deicer spray can help before you manually scrape the ice away. AAA recommends you use a plastic scraper, a rubber squeegee, soft bristle brush or your windshield wipers to remove ice.

Be sure to monitor your vehicle while it is on and the windshield defrosts, it’s illegal to leave your warming car unattended in Kansas.

Never spray hot water on the glass to melt the ice, AAA says, as it can cause your windshield to crack. You should also never use metal scrapers to prevent windshield damage or any kind of torch.

Tips to stay safe while driving in snow

Before a possible ice or snow storm, it’s important to prepare your vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says drivers should make sure all lights are working, as well as windshield wipers. Your vehicle should also be stocked with something you can use to scrape and brush off snow and a kit with items needed an emergency, like blankets, flashlights, water and packaged food. It’s also smart to fill your gas tank ahead of a storm.

Here are some safety tips for when you’re behind the wheel, from insurance company Progressive:

Avoid sudden brakes

Leave more space between cars

Drive under the speed limit

Be aware of surroundings

Leave enough space between cars when passing