Illegal drug roundup leads to 12 arrests

Aug. 24—The second leg of an ongoing federal investigation involving illegal drugs unfolded Tuesday morning in Baldwin County with the arrests of several more defendants.

The first leg of the probe started in July 2020 and culminated in February of this year with the arrests of 22 defendants on assorted drug charges.

A total 33 combined arrests have been made stemming from the case, which was spearheaded by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Macon and Atlanta division field offices. One of the defendants remained at-large Tuesday afternoon.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said since it is an ongoing investigation, additional arrests will possibly be made in the case.

"We've basically had two investigations going on two specific groups or targeted individuals, and this is the culmination the second investigation," Massee told The Union-Recorder. "The overlap on both of these, the two things that have been extremely surprising to us, is the sheer volume of narcotics. The volume of kilos of methamphetamine, fentanol and heroin that we have documented through this investigation is literally amazing."

The other thing that came to light during the ongoing drug investigation is the amount of violent activity by gang members in Baldwin County, Massee said.

"There were several instances during this investigation that were really eye-opening to those of us in law enforcement as far as the aggression and the violence by some of our gang members," Massee said.

In one instance, Massee said lawmen learned that a residence was deliberately set afire.

The house, located in the Woodhaven neighborhood, off Harrisburg Road, was burned to the ground.

It had been the residence of Billy Harper. He was among those recently indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges and taken into custody by authorities Tuesday morning.

Asked what led to the burring down of the residence, Massee, along with Ocmulgee Drug Task Force Commander Wesley Nunn, said it was because Harper was accused of stealing some dope.

It was not known Tuesday afternoon what sort of charges Harper is accused of by grand jurors.

Other defendants arrested Tuesday in the 14-count indictment against the co-consirators by a federal grand jury included:

* Damon Hayes, also known as "D-5," of the 100 block of Third Street, Milledgeville. He was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fantanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* Quintavious Horton, also known as "Bloody Bae," of Milledgeville. He was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possion of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* Kindra Wilkerson, of the 100 block of Cox Road, Gordon. Wilkerson was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance.

* Johnnie Halligan, of the 200 block of Gordon Highway, Milledgeville. She was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Others previously arrested on unrelated criminal charges, but now considered co-defendants in the ongoing drug investigation were identified as:

* Lagary Williams, also known as "Frog," of Atlanta, who remained at-large Tuesday afternoon. Williams was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* Brandon Ector, also kmown as "Big," of Atlanta. He was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* Travarious Davis, also known as "D-Red," of Milledgeville. He was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

* Earnest Hamilton, of Milledgeville.He was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

* Derek Ingram, of Milledgeville. He was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

* Alonzo Vasser, also know as "Tie," of Milledgeville. He was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

"The aggression of some of these people, as far as going after certain people with guns — even when they knew that law enforcement was in vicinity — that was no issue to these people as far as sending people after certain people to shoot up their house or worst," Massee said.

During the midst of the second leg of this ongoing investigation, authorities seized a total of 13 guns — the majority of which included 9-mm pistols.

Massee said he also was amazed at the connections that local residents from Baldwin County, now co-defendants in the ongoing drug investigation, had with major drug dealers in the Atlanta area — specifically as they related to interactions between those working for Mexican drug cartels.

The sheriff said he was also astonished at the volume of drugs seized in the Atlanta area, as it related to the case in middle Georgia.

"This investigation has been a very organized investigation with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, DEA, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force, the U.S. Marshal's Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and sheriff's offices from Baldwin, Washington, Laurens and Twiggs counties," Massee said. "We've had unbelievable cooperation with all of these agencies. And as usual, we've taken the position of having no jurisdictional boundaries."

He said he and the men and women who work at the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office had no issue working with other agencies.

"And to be blunt, it's a multiplier of force with us, and we have accomplished a lot by working with each other and making good arrests, and being able to recover a tremendous amount of drugs," Massee said.

Nunn said the local investigation was a spinoff from an investigation in the Atlanta area by DEA agents.

Massee said one of the surprising seizures stemming from the investigation included 2 1/2 kilos of heroin.

"But when it was analyzed at the GBI Crime Lab, it turned out to be 2 1/2 kilos of 100% fentanyl," Massee said. "That was surprising event to DEA agents that have been involved in working this case."

Asked what they actually told authorities, Massee and Nunn said it lets them know the sheer volume of narcotics available in this state and the connections to the Mexican drug cartels.

"The connections to the Mexican drug cartels in the Atlanta area is unbelievable," the sheriff said.