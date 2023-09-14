Illegal dumping of 1.6M pounds of e-waste ends in fines in Wayne County

Sep. 14—A pair of cleanup companies and their top executives got what amounts to a legal slap on the wrist for illegally processing and disposing of 800 tons — or 1.6 million pounds — of electronic waste in Wayne County.

State Attorney General Letitia James and State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Thursday the convictions of ALPCO Recycling, Inc., and its owner, Alton Plumb, Jr., as well as Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants, Inc., and its project manager, Craig Foster.

The companies and the executives who ran them were convicted following a joint investigation by the AG, the DEC and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that found they violated environmental protections for safely managing 800 tons of hazardous e-waste, which includes old televisions, computers and other pieces of electronic equipment.

The investigation followed the 2015 discovery of a large amount of e-waste that was abandoned at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center in Seneca County. State officials said the abandoned waste included television and computer monitors with cathode ray tubes, which are hazardous and contain lead.

In 2016, when Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants was hired to clean up the abandoned e-waste, Foster approached ALPCO owner Plumb, Jr. for assistance. Despite knowing that ALPCO did not have a permit and was not authorized to process hazardous waste, Foster, on behalf of his company, entered into an agreement with Plumb to process and dispose of the abandoned e-waste. Altogether, ALPCO unlawfully processed and disposed of 800 tons of e-waste from May 2016 to July 2016. The ALPCO site was subsequently remediated and all of the damaged e-waste remaining at the site was properly disposed of as hazardous waste at ALPCO's cost.

Both Foster and Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants pleaded guilty yesterday in Wayne County Court before Judge. Richard M. Healy. Foster pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession, disposal, and dealing in hazardous wastes (a class A misdemeanor) and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful dealing in hazardous wastes (a class E felony) and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge. Additionally, they were both fined $5,000 each.

Plumb and his company, ALPCO, previously pleaded guilty in Wayne County Court before Judge John B. Nesbitt to violating the state's Environmental Conservation Law. He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, and paid a $1,500 fine. Plumb also previously agreed to a DEC consent order, requiring him to pay $225,000 in civil penalties for Environmental Conservation Law and permit violations.

While no one involved in the illegal disposal will face jail time for their actions, James and Seggos hailed the outcome of the investigation.

James suggested it would send a "clear message" that illegal disposal of waste will not be tolerated by her office or its partners in state government.

"When hazardous waste is not managed properly, it puts families and communities at risk, and endangers the environment," James said. "By disregarding public safety laws and common sense, these companies put residents in harm's way and stuck local communities with the mess they left behind."

Seggos agreed, saying New York is "not a dumping ground for illegal waste disposal and violators will be brought to justice."