Illegal firearms seller sentenced under state's Brad Fox Law

Jul. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man who profited from legally purchasing firearms earning double illegally when he sold the weapons to others was sentenced under the state's Brad Fox Law.

Emmanuel Morrobel, 25, of Hazleton, was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to 16 to 32 years in state prison on 10 counts of providing false information on firearm purchase applications. Morrobel pled guilty to the charges April 11.

Kingston police Det. Ed Palka, a task force officer with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Morrobel purchased 40 firearms from seven licensed firearm dealers in the region, and then sold the firearm doubling the price to others.

Palka said 16 of the 40 firearms have been recovered. Many of the firearms Morrobel sold, Palka said, were linked to other crimes, including shootings and robberies.

"This was a pretty brazen act. Guns were used in other crimes," Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said. "There are guns out there unaccounted for."

Morrobel's illegal enterprise was discovered in August when police in New York City recovered a Phoenix 22 caliber pistol.

Morrobel was sentenced under the state's Brad Fox Law that was enacted in 2013 and named after Plymouth Township police officer Bradley Fox who was shot and killed in September 2012. Fox died of gunshot injuries by a felon who is prohibited from owning and possessing a firearm.

The law allows for the imposition of a five-year mandatory minimum sentence for repeat offenders who transfer guns to persons not legally allowed to own and possess firearms.

Palka explained several of the firearms Morrobel purchased and illegally sold to others were in the hands of juveniles and young adults discovered during criminal offenses.

"I'm sorry for what I've done. I know the mistake I made," Morrobel said.

"When did you realize it was a mistake? The first time or the 40th time, or when you got caught?" Vough asked before imposing the state prison sentence.

Palka said in stringent efforts at recovering the firearms, Morrobel did not know the names of his buyers. The only names Morrobel supplied were street names, including "TY" and "Hardbody," Palka noted.

Court records say Morrobel would pay $500 for a handgun and sell the same weapon for $1,000.