Illegal fireworks to blame as blaze destroys home, damages others, Los Banos police say

A home was destroyed and three others damaged in Los Banos in a fire police said appears to have been sparked by illegal firework use.

The large fire was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on Acaciawood Court, which is towards the northern end of town, police said.

By the time police got to the scene, one house was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to one other house on Acaciawood and two on the street to the north, Parkwood Drive, police said.

Investigators saw evidence of the illegal fireworks and traced it back to a home on Parkwood, police said. People who were there had left the area as fire crews arrived.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the house, where they found illegal fireworks that matched those believed to have sparked the blaze.

The investigation was ongoing on Tuesday.

Los Banos, like many California cities, only allows fireworks marked with a “safe and sane” label. Anyone in possession of illegal fireworks faces a potential fine of $1,250.

“Aside from the citation, this is an unfortunate example of how dangerous these devices are for our residences and for our police and fire officials who respond to these dangerous calls,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked by police to contact Detective Michael Neal at 209-827-2520.

Merced Area Crime Stoppers takes anonymous tips by telephone at 855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org