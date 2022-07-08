Illegal fireworks seizures include 448 pounds from Ripon home, where a preschooler lived

A task force reported seizing nearly 10,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in San Joaquin County, including a Ripon raid where a preschooler was present.

The operation took place over six weeks leading up to the Fourth of July and has resulted in 17 arrests so far, officials said. They also reported illegal firearms and drugs.

“This is a significant takedown ... as you can see behind us,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said at a news conference Wednesday. A Facebook video shows her and Sheriff Patrick Withrow standing in front of some of the packaged fireworks.

Part of the operation involved M-80s and other highly explosive devices that are illegal nationwide. The task force also took on violations of state law, which allows only licensed pyrotechnicians to have certain fireworks. Neighborhood celebrants must stick to the “safe and sane” type, meaning they can’t explode, shoot into the air or move across the ground.

The Ripon raid took place June 15 at an undisclosed address. City police closed the street so a sheriff’s SWAT team could carry out a search warrant. It resulted in 448 pounds of illegal fireworks, the post said.

Family members earlier had criticized the department for tactics used in the raid, including releasing home security video of the 3-year-old walking out with his hands up, according to a CBS 13 story last month.

A deputy’s body camera showed a resident saying that her brother had told her the fireworks were legal. She was with the preschooler, whose face was obscured to protect his identity. At one point, he told a deputy about his love for Hot Wheels cars. At another, a deputy gave him a sticker depicting a police badge.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested in Tracy. His name and other details were not available Thursday.

Officials said the seized fireworks could have injured people, started fires and done other damage to property.

“These things are very, very dangerous, and they’re unpredictable when they’re not legally made, when they’re not safe and sane,” Withrow said.

The fireworks totaled 9,963 pounds countywide, including 380 items that can be sold only to licensed people and 540 other “destructive devices,” the post said.

The task force also reported seizing nine illegal firearms, nine pounds of marijuana and 8.7 grams of cocaine. The weapons included a sawed-off shotgun, an automatic rifle and an automatic pistol.