Illegal guns found; two arrested in DeKalb County

A large number of guns -- most with serial numbers altered -- were found in DeKalb County Monday, leading to the arrests of two men from Texas.

A traffic stop Monday on Interstate 59 led to two arrests, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, after the discovery of firearms with the serial numbers ground off.

A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office interdiction agent made the traffic stop on Interstate 59 northbound, between Collinsville and Fort Payne, the sheriff said.

The two men in the vehicle were detained for further investigation after a concealed handgun was found, and neither had a permit for it.

When the vehicle was searched, a large number of firearms were found concealed inside. Serial numbers for most of the guns had been ground off, Welden said in a press release. He explained that altering serial numbers can prevent the tracing of firearms, or hide the fact that guns are stolen.

He said officers believe these guns were destined for illegal sale.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office investigators and the narcotics unit assisted with the investigation.

Nathaniel Jahiem Alexander, 20, and Isaiah Khawme Alexander, 23, both of Richmond, Texas, were charged with eight felony counts of altering the serial number of a firearm. The elder Alexander also was charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Both are being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center awaiting bond, and the case has been referred to federal agencies, Welden said.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: DeKalb officers uncover large cache of illegal guns; arrest two people