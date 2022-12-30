Illegal handguns, drugs, seized in special investigation into Little River area

After a large police presence in the Little River area slowed traffic on Highway 17 for hours on Thursday, the Horry County Police Department confirmed that they were conducting an ongoing investigation into the area.

In a press release sent out Thursday afternoon, the police department said that the Narcotics Unit had launched a special investigation into Little River following numerous complaints of illegal activity from the community.

“Community members had specifically expressed concerns regarding repeated sounds of gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic, and other criminal activity taking place,” the release states. “The long-term investigation led to several individuals being identified as contributing to disruptions in their neighbors’ quality of life and the HCPD case grew from there.”

There are three incidents and arrests associated with the ongoing investigation, according to the release.

Illegal handguns, drugs, seized in March

In March, the HCPD Street Crimes Unit removed four illegally possessed handguns — one of which was stolen and the other three had illegal “switches,” converting them into fully automatic handguns, according to the release. James “Murk” Bellamy, Jr., was found with 11 grams of crack cocaine, and was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to appear (outstanding warrant)

Breach of trust with fraudulent intent

Trafficking in ice, crank, or crack 10g-28g

Possession of weapon during violent crime

Sale or delivery of pistol and possession by, certain persons unlawful

Unlawful possession of machine gun

Unlawful possession of machine gun

Unlawful possession of machine gun

Bellamy was arrested again in October when an Horry County North Precinct patrol officer conducted a traffic stop along Highway 111. Prior to the stop, Bellamy discarded a book bag which was found to contain 18 grams of crack cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, and a 9mm handgun, according to the release. Bellamy was book at the J Reuben Long Detention Center, where he remains at this time.

Bellamy was charged with littering, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Three search warrants served in November

On Nov. 23, the HCPD Detectives were notified that Zuri “Mitch” Stephens, of Longs, SC, had active warrants for attempted murder, stemming from a recent shooting. In coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service and HCPD Special Operations, the HCPD Narcotics Units served three simultaneous search warrants, one into Stephens home,and two where he allegedly sold drugs.

Stephens was charged with attempted murder, and a slew of other drug related crimes, which are listed.

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Seven counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking heroin

Possession of weapon during violent crime

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of methamphetamine

A 2015 Dodge Challenger was also seized in the course of the investigation, according to the release. Stephens remains incarcerated at J Reuben Long Detention Center at this time.

More arrests are expected in the days and weeks to come, according to the release.