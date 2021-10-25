An illegal immigrant in Florida allegedly killed a young girl in a drunk-driving incident.

Ernesto Lopez Morales, 32, is accused of driving while intoxicated Saturday in Mulberry with no lights on. He was allegedly speeding before the crash. Morales is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, according to authorities.

Morales drove into another vehicle, pushing it 600 feet down the road, police said.

RON DESANTIS SAYS BIDEN'S 'RECKLESS POLICY' OF RELEASING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS PROMPTED LAWSUIT 'TO HAVE THEM ACTUALLY FOLLOW THE LAW'

The result was the death of a 5-year-old girl and an adult driver who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Morales is accused of running from the scene.

"Paramedics and other witnesses saw Morales run away from the crash scene before deputies arrived, leaving his Suburban at the scene," the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Morales's charges include DUI manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a crime. He is reportedly on a $22,500 bond.

“Morales has no regard for the law or human life, and we are going to do everything possible to hold him accountable," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "If he had been in Guatemala and not in the United States illegally, this beautiful little girl would still be alive today."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, Florida, Guatemala, United States, Homeland Security

Original Author: Sydney Shea

Original Location: Illegal immigrant allegedly kills 5-year-old in DUI incident