Illegal immigrant posed as rideshare driver and recorded sex abuse of unconscious woman, police say

An illegal immigrant posed as a rideshare driver and videotaped himself sexually abusing unconscious women in a pattern of predatory behavior, New York authorities said Tuesday.

Raul Guaman, 43, a construction worker from Bay Shore and an Ecuadorian citizen, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual abuse, unlawful surveillance and other charges. He is being held without bail.

"It definitely appears as though it could be a serial sexual abuse case for us," acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said. "This is one of the most shocking cases I've ever seen."

Guaman came to the attention of authorities when he was arrested days after breaking into a home on Nov. 14 and sexually abusing a woman who was sleeping, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

She awoke and called 911. Guaman was spotted on video surveillance, along with his car, outside the home.

"It would later be revealed that he had visited that same house on four other occasions and had secretly taken video of another victim inside the home," Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said. "Guaman has engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior since at least January of 2019."

Investigators have spoken with at least two potential victims. One was left stranded at Oak Beach and has no memory of what happened.

Sini said it was unknown if Guaman drugged the women. He was taken into custody after running a stop sign. In his car were multiple IDs, police said, Fox affiliate WNYW-TV reported.

A search of his home yielded 16 New York state driver's licenses from potential victims and 32 cell phones belonging to victims, Cameron said.

Video from his Guaman's cell phone showed him engaging in sex acts with unconscious females, police said. Investigators are trying to match the videos with victims who may not be aware they were assaulted.

Guaman is expected to appear in court on Jan. 6.