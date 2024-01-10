An illegal kayaking tour turned into a rescue mission

Hawaii authorities from the Department of Land and Natural Resources cited an Oahu kayak tour operator for illegally bringing a group of people on a kayaking excursion, where rough ocean conditions left them “clinging” onto their kayaks until being rescued by lifeguards.

Oahu resident Robert Twogood was fined for taking 21 kayakers out on Saturday morning around Makai Pier, located on eastern Oahu, without any record of having a commercial use permit, according to a press release by the DLNR. Hawaii law requires tour companies to have permission to engage in any water activities.

The kayakers felt weary after over an hour of battling rough sea conditions.

Twogood did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

An officer from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement was called to investigate “possible illegal commercial activity” around the pier, according to the release.

Illegal tour companies that break the rules and regulations and operate where they’re not supposed to or without current permits put visitors and Hawaii’s fragile ecosystem at risk. In 2017, the state attempted to crack down on illegal tour operators due to growing complaints from locals.

The kayakers encountered big waves, and Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards had to rescue the “weary boaters,” the release said.

One kayaker told officials in the release that he was “swept off his boat and into the ocean,” where “it felt like an hour clinging onto my kayak before we were rescued.”

The kayaker said Twogood charged him $50 to cover “insurance fees.”

This isn’t the first time Twogood has operated illegally.

In 2021, Twogood, who owned Twogood Kayaks Hawaii, Inc., was fined $25,000 for continuing to conduct tours with expired permits. The company was also launching out of Kailua Beach Park, where it is illegal to engage in commercial activity. The city banned the company from getting a new permit for at least two years.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards had to rescue the kayakers.

According to Twogood Kayaks Hawaii, Inc.’s Facebook page, the company closed down in May 2023 and refers customers to a company called Kailua Beach Adventures, who say they are not affiliated with Twogood and that he coordinates a kayaking group on Meetup.

Twogood is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hawaii lifeguards rescue kayakers taken on illegal tour