Illegal marijuana, cockfighting operations discovered in rural Lane County

A photo of the marijuana grow captured Wednesda in rural Lane County southeast of Cottage Grove.

A large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation and a cockfighting operation have been discovered on a large rural property southeast of Cottage Grove. Law enforcement said a number of victims of human trafficking were also found.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant Wednesday at the property in the 36000 block of Shoreview Drive southeast. The warrant also included a residence in the 1400 block of Deal Street in Junction City.

When authorities from LCSO, Springfield Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrived at the Shoreview Drive property, several individuals hid in crawl spaces and others fled to the wooded areas on the 13-acre lot. Officials recovered 1,700 live marijuana plants, five firearms and $11,000 in cash. They detained 10 individuals during the search.

LCSO Sgt. Tom Speldrich alleged the property owner was using the rural lot for "an organized cock fighting operation" with events attracting attendees from other states "several times a year."

"There was a room on the property with a ring, and there were feathers present as well as a timer, and there was a person on scene that stated there was chicken fighting going on at the location," Speldrich said.

The chicken fighting ring discovered Wednesday when law enforcement issued a search warrant of a property southeast of Cottage Grove.

Local animal rights groups applauded the raid.

“We are grateful to Lane County law enforcement for cracking down on what can only be described as a den of criminality and cruelty,” Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, said. “Time and again, we see cockfighting bound up with the illegal drug trade, illegal possession of firearms, and a wide range of other crimes, and this bust was a class case example of that comingling of illicit practices.”

The property owner was cited and released on suspicion of marijuana manufacturing crimes, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and participation in cockfighting.

Speldrich said the citation is still technically an arrest, and he still must go to court for any criminal charges. The difference is he's not currently in custody.

"The term is citation in lieu of custody, and what that means is that the LCSO is still recommending charges to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution," Speldrich said.

Investigators also cited an individual from Washington who was on the property, alleging he was also participating in the cockfighting.

According to a news release, many of those detained were migrant workers who "appeared to be victims of human trafficking," and were promised pay they had not received. One worker told authorities they had not been paid in six months.

After authorities finished the on-scene investigation, they allowed workers to leave the property in their vehicles.

"I do not believe any of the workers are cited with criminal charges at this time," Speldrich said.

Charles Gearing is a breaking news and public safety reporter for the Eugene Register-Guard. He may be contacted at cgearing@gannett.com or by phone at (708)262-7626.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Illegal marijuana grow human trafficking chicken fighting eugene ore