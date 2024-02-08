Illegal marijuana grow operation busted

Feb. 8—PLYMOUTH TWP. — A man was arraigned Thursday on allegations he maintained a marijuana grow operation inside a residence on West Poplar Street.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre at the request of a woman searched her residence for Travis Ryan O'Leary as she had a protection-from abuse order against him on March 20, according to court records.

The woman did not want to go inside her house if O'Leary was inside, court records say.

As two troopers searched the house, court records say, they stumbled upon marijuana plants, water lines, lights, soil and other items inside a bedroom next to a child's bedroom.

A search warrant was later obtained seizing 86 marijuana plants and five jars from the house, court records say.

The woman allegedly told state police she was aware of the marijuana grow operation and claimed O'Leary was responsible.

O'Leary, of Nanticoke, was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on 86 counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.

O'Leary was also arraigned on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment filed by state police in December 2022.

O'Leary was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 total bail.