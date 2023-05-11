Illegal massage business in Newark shut down after police find human trafficking victims

An illicit massage business in Newark has been shut down after police found the spa was operating without a license and several suspected human trafficking victims were being forced to provide patrons with sex.

The closure of Nice Beauty Spa, which boasts photos of Asian women on its Google page, came on Wednesday, about two months after Newark police received a tip about the business. Through their investigation, police learned that the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation had previously denied a permit for the business to operate a massage business.

Officers also conducted an undercover operation and "determined that prostitution was occurring," the agency said. On Wednesday, Newark officers, along with the Delaware Department of Justice, the FBI and the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation, executed a search warrant.

Three victims were connected with the FBI and Newark police services and one man was arrested for patronizing a prostitute.

Delaware business records show the registered agent of the spa was also the registered agent of a Claymont massage business.

