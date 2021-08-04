Illegal migrants wearing camo steal knives from Texas ranch house, attempt to evade arrest: Border Patrol

Stephen Sorace
·1 min read

A group of undocumented migrants in camouflage clothing burglarized a ranch house in Texas and attempted to evade arrest, authorities said Monday.

Border agents from Uvalde Station encountered the five males, who were in possession of clothing, binoculars, and knives from the nearby ranch house, the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector said.

MIGRANT ARRESTS AT SOUTHERN BORDER ROSE YET AGAIN IN JUNE TO 188,000, TOPPING 1M THIS FISCAL YEAR

After a brief investigation, agents located the owner of the stolen property and local law enforcement took the illegal migrants into custody, officials said.

CBP has reported over 900,000 illegal immigrant encounters at the southern border since January. Nearly 190,000 migrants were encountered in June alone.

In late June, three undocumented migrants were arrested after breaking into a Texas ranch house in Sierra Blanca and stealing firearms, ammunition food and clothing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Local law enforcement took the three men into custody without incident.

June's numbers also take the number of encounters in Fiscal Year 2021 to more than 1 million, with three months left to go. That's in comparison to just over 458,000 in all of FY 2020 and 977,509 in all of FY 2019.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

