Is it illegal to not use a turn signal on the road? (Blink, blink.) Here’s NC law

When you’re driving, using your turn signal is the most effective way to communicate your intention of changing lanes or turning to others on the road.

But some drivers in North Carolina don’t use them.

A Charlotte resident posted to Reddit this week, venting about their frustrations on the lack of turn signals used by drivers in the area.

“Makes me sick when people don’t use their turning signals,” the user said. “Can someone shed some light on this?”

Failing to use your turn signal on the road can cause serious accidents and annoy other drivers — but does North Carolina law require to use them? Here’s what to know.

Does NC law require the use of turn signals?

Drivers are required to use turn signals in North Carolina.

State law says “before starting, stopping or turning from a direct line,” drivers should “see that such a movement can be made in safety,” and “whenever the operation of any other vehicle may be affected by such movement, shall give a signal as required.”

What happens if you don’t use your turn signal?

Failing to use a turn signal is a form of “unsafe movement” in North Carolina, according to Gilles Law, a firm based in Charlotte. Since it’s a moving violation, you could get points on your license and insurance if you’re cited, the firm says.

You could also face hundred of dollars in fines if you cause injuries to others or property damage, according to state law:

Drivers who cause a motorcycle or bicycle to change lanes or leave the road can be fined $200

Drivers who cause a crash resulting in property damage, or injury to a motorcycle or bike operator, or passenger can be fined $500

Drivers who cause more than $5,000 in property damage, or serious bodily injury to a motorcycle or bike operator, or passenger can be fined $750

What should you do if your turn signal isn’t working?

If your turn signal isn’t working properly, you can signal by rolling down your window and using your hand and arm, according to state law. Here are the motions you can use in place of a turn signal:

Left turn: hand and arm horizontal, forefinger pointing

Right turn: upper arm horizontal, forearm and hand pointing upward

Stop: upper arm horizontal, forearm and hand pointed downward

According to state law, hand and arm turn signals must be given from the left side of a vehicle, continuously at least 100 feet before stopping or making a turn.