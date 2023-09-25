Is it illegal to park in front of other people’s homes in Texas? Here’s what the law says

Living in a neighborhood brings its own blessings and pains, chief among them is someone parking in front of or near your home.

A lively discussion in a White Settlement community Facebook group debated that exact question. Many questioned the legality of a stranger parking their vehicle in front of or near someone’s home.

When it comes to parking in front of someone’s property there’s always a few dos and don’ts. Here’s what we know:

Is it illegal to park in front of other people’s homes?

No, it is legal for Texans to park in front of someone else’s home.

If the street in front of someone’s home is a public road, then people are allowed to park there, according to Click2Houston. While some may say its inconsiderate to do so, there’s no law against parking in front of someone’s home for as long you are not on private property..

However, if the vehicle has been parked in front of the home for several days or weeks, Texans can call their local police department to do a vehicle check to see if it no longer works or is abandoned.

If that’s the case, the vehicle could be towed away. To report abandoned vehicles to the Fort Worth Police Department, call 817-392-4222.

Is it illegal for people to block your driveway?

Yes, it’s illegal for someone to block your driveway.

According to Texas Transportation Code section 545.302, the following places are illegal to park in front of:

A public or private driveway.

Sidewalk, intersection and crosswalk.

Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.

The same rules apply for homeowners, meaning that its also illegal for you to block your own driveway. This is the case in the event of first responders needing to access the home’s driveway.

It doesn’t matter whose car it is, if its blocking a public or private driveway, its illegal in Texas.

Is it illegal to park in your own front yard?

Yes, its illegal to park in your own front yard in Texas.

Texans are only allowed to park in their driveway, a paved parking space or on the street in front of their home. If someone parks a vehicle in their front or side yard, its illegal, according to the City of Fort Worth.

To report front or side yard parking, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.