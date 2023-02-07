As illegal pot dispensaries thrive, NYC goes after landlords

11
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — In a renewed push to snuff out New York City's thriving illegal cannabis market, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan's top prosecutor announced Tuesday that they would go after landlords who allow hundreds of illicit shops to operate.

During a news conference with the mayor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office has sent notices to more than 400 smoke shops that illegally sell cannabis, warning them of potential eviction proceedings. If shop owners do not cease operation, his office would seek to force property owners to evict the shops.

It was the latest effort by authorities to force the closure of illegal dispensaries that could undermine the state's nascent legal cannabis market, which began rolling out in recent months and is expected to quickly grow as more state-sanctioned shops open.

When the state legalized recreational two years ago, “many people took it that you can just open up a location any way you want,” Adams said.

Unauthorized pot shops have cropped up in droves, operating out in the open — and offering cheaper prices than the legal stores, where the products are highly taxed. The number of illegal shops across New York’s five boroughs could exceed 1,200, according to some estimates.

The illicit stores are cashing in on a lucrative market that the mayor says could reach $1.3 billion, potentially generating $40 million in yearly tax revenues for the city — as long as they are not undercut by illegal offerings.

“Marijuana legalization in New York came with rules, and those rules must be respected," Bragg said. “Instead of respect for the law, we have seen ... the proliferation of storefronts across New York City selling unlicensed, unregulated, untaxed cannabis products.”

The notices say that the district attorney's office is prepared to use its authority “to commence eviction proceedings of commercial tenants who are engaged in illegal trade or business,” adding that prosecutors within five days of the written notice would “take over such eviction."

The New York Police Department has sued four illicit cannabis shops in Manhattan's Lower East Side to try to shut them down under the city's nuisance and abatement law, as well as the state's new marijuana rules. The city said it took the action after a decoy operation found evidence that the shops sold cannabis products to people below 21 years of age, the legal age to buy marijuana under state law.

The state legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021 and authorized the Office of Cannabis Management to begin establishing a legal marketplace. Most of the shops are to be operated by people of color who had been incarcerated by prohibitionist laws.

Thus far, the state has issued 66 licenses of the 175 the state expects to distribute. Only two shops have opened, but the rate of openings is expected to accelerate in the coming months.

“Those legitimate businesses face stiff competition from shops not following the rules,” Bragg said.

He said it was also a safety issue to ensure that dangerous products, including those containing contaminants, do not make it out on the market.

“These illicit storefronts are putting public health at risk while undermining our ability to build an equitable market that works to offset the harms caused by the disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition,” said Chris Alexander, the executive director of the state cannabis office.

Matt Mundy is the general counsel for RIV Capital, which operates four medicinal dispensaries in the state, including one in Manhattan.

Mundy said the illicit marketplace not only poses competitive pressures on the developing legal recreational market but also undermines the state's medicinal operations.

“Our biggest concern as a registered organization and as a soon-to-be participant in the adult-use cannabis market is public safety and health,” he said. “The rapid expansion of the illicit market poses significant risks to both of these.”

Recommended Stories

  • DA Alvin Bragg, Mayor Eric Adams announce action against illegal cannabis shops

    District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams were joined by other officials to discuss steps being taken to curb the proliferation of shops illegally selling cannabis.

  • Hundreds of NYC's illegal marijuana dispensaries put on notice

    Authorities estimate some 1,400 shops are now selling marijuana in the five boroughs, and virtually all of them are doing so illegally.

  • How much can my landlord really increase my rent? Know your rights as a tenant.

    Landlords can raise rent as much as they see fit, but this may differ if you live in a state or county with rent control. Public housing is regulated.

  • 1 million Tibetan children in China separated from families, forced to assimilate, UN says

    A recent United Nations report claims China has separated approximately 1 million Tibetan children from their families and placed them into government-run boarding schools. The separations are part of China's efforts to have the children “culturally, religiously and linguistically” absorb the dominant Han Chinese culture, according to the U.N. Three U.N. human rights experts have voiced alarm over the oppressive implementation of “forced assimilation.”

  • New York City residents torn over efforts to shelter migrants: ‘We’re not even helping our own people'

    New Yorkers share whether the city has prioritized migrants over the homeless as illegal immigrants protest outside the luxury hotel refusing to relocate.

  • Porn star Ron Jeremy committed to state mental hospital

    Porn star Ron Jeremy was committed to a state mental health hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy can be held for up to two years, said Greg Risling, spokesperson for the district attorney's office. A hearing on Jeremy's progress is scheduled for May 8.

  • These Kindles Are Up to 30% Off Right Now

    Amazon’s newest Kindle E-readers are on sale right now, and most of them are the cheapest they’ve been since their release dates last year. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your e-reader or want to try one for the first time, now is a good time to take the plunge.

  • Bathroom stalls labeled ‘colored’ and ‘white’ in video. Missouri school investigating

    The video showed a racist message posted on the high school’s toilets, district officials said.

  • Santa Clara County set to expand 'gun violence strike team'

    After recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park – Santa Clara County is expanding a task force that targets people illegally in possession of firearms.&nbsp;The county calls it a "gun violence strike team."

  • Japan Plans to Dump Fukushima Wastewater Into a Pacific With a Toxic Nuclear History

    Amid nuclear’s toxic legacy in the Pacific, Japan’s plan to dump Fukushima wastewater into the ocean evokes apprehensions.

  • Don't let NIMBY neighbors stop affordable housing at Sherburne School: Letters

    Letters take on opposition to affordable housing, the number of guns and gun deaths, Newington's lack on Million Air proposal at Pease and more.

  • Black '1870' pins to be worn by Congress members for State of the Union have deep significance

    Members of the Congressional Black Caucus will be wearing black pins with the number “1870” on them, which marks the year of the first known police killing of an unarmed and free Black person that occurred in the U.S.

  • FTX has chased politicians like Nancy Pelosi to return donations given before the crypto giant's collapse. They now have a deadline of February 28 to pay.

    FTX previously asked for the money to be returned in December; donor recipients now have until the end of February to return funds.

  • Biden Policies Sending ‘Open-Border’ Message to Migrants, Border-Patrol Officials Testify

    Border Patrol officials testified Tuesday that a record number of illegal immigrants have poured into the country since Biden took office because they believe he is presiding over an open border.

  • Navy admiral expresses ‘concern’ with Pentagon’s ability to detect Chinese spy balloons

    A Navy admiral and former head of U.S. Pacific Command on Tuesday said it was concerning that the Defense Department was unable to detect at least four previous Chinese spy balloons that flew over the U.S. in recent years. Speaking at a House Armed Services Committee hearing, retired Adm. Harry Harris Jr. told congressional lawmakers…

  • Relations with China 'tense' as U.S. studies balloon

    STORY: The world on Tuesday got a closer look at the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina by a U.S. fighter jet over the weekend.Images released by the U.S. Navy showed naval officers recovering the deflated remnants of the balloon, which officials said was 200 feet tall with a payload underneath that weighed a couple thousand pounds. Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry said the balloon “belongs to China” and is “not American."At the same time, China has accused the United States of overreacting and has claimed what the U.S. shot down was a weather balloon that had blown off course. "It seems rather laden with contradiction."Drew Thompson, an analyst and visiting senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore, said it's more serious than that."This is a very significant incident. It was the grossest violation of sovereignty by China of another country that I'm aware of in decades. This was not just a subtle miscalculation or an accident, as the Chinese Foreign Ministry has claimed. This was the deployment of an aircraft in another country’s sovereign airspace, without permission. If this same incident were to happen in China, they would be apoplectic over it.”The incident has strained already rocky relations between the two countries."Tense."That's how Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described U.S. relations with China on Tuesday, as tense, and said President Joe Biden was considering next steps. "I know the administration is looking at other actions that can be taken." The balloon has widened a rift here at home, too, with Republican lawmakers criticizing the Democratic president's response to the situation, including House Majority leader Steve Scalise. "If you really gave an order to shoot down a spy plane from China on Wednesday and it didn't happen till Saturday, have you fired every single person that refused to obey the commander-in-chief's order? Those are the things that happened under Joe Biden." Pentagon officials said the risks were too great to shoot it down over land.Schumer, a Democrat from New York, called Republicans' criticism highly political. "Republicans, even before they saw and knew what was happening, started - some of them, not all - lambasting the president. Those criticisms were at best premature and in all probability, highly political." Meanwhile, Biden has tried to downplay any drastic effect the balloon incident would have on U.S.-China relations, saying on Monday that relations have not been weakened.

  • California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the U.S.

    Low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border could pay in-state tuition at community colleges in San Diego and Imperial counties, under the new legislation.

  • Anti-abortion group to pay Planned Parenthood nearly $1m over protest at clinic

    Spokane county judge ordered Church at Planned Parenthood to pay $960,000 for interfering with patient care

  • Column: Rose about majors over money heading into twilight

    Justin Rose and Joaquin Niemann are at different stages of their careers and their achievements in golf are nothing alike. “Winning a PGA Tour event, getting a trophy, having Tiger there, all the history behind it, there's nothing that can compete with this,” Niemann said last year at Riviera, moments after he won the Genesis Invitational and posed with tournament host Tiger Woods. Niemann was 23.

  • Memphis police chief CJ Davis has been praised for her handling of Tyre Nichols' death. But critics say she's protected bad cops and empowered elite units that became abusive.

    Cerelyn "CJ" Davis swiftly fired the police officers who savagely beat Tyre Nichols, but critics say she has a history of overseeing police brutality.