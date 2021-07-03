Illegal pot grow valued at more than $4M seized in Hanford

Jul. 2—Hundreds of pounds of illegally grown marijuana were discovered in a search by the Hanford Police Department, with potentially thousands of pounds more being cultivated, authorities said Friday.

Police executed a search warrant at 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of East Myrtle Street following a "lengthy" investigation. During the search, police say they located 3,446 marijuana plants and roughly 320 pounds of processed marijuana in 55-gallon plastic bags.

The interior of the building had been gutted and had illegal electrical connections, along with several ventilation units installed, according to authorities. Both the interior and the exterior of the residence were being used to process the marijuana.

The plants had the potential to produce 4,500 pounds of usable marijuana in a single year with an estimated street value of $4 million in the same amount of time, police say. The 320 pounds of processed marijuana had an estimated street value of $320,000.

The case is under investigation and according to Lt. James Lutz, public information officer for the Hanford Police department, no arrests have been made yet.