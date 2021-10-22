Illegal seizure claimed by suspect in Harry's Hideaway shooting

Oct. 22—LIMA — Items obtained from a vehicle police say was used in a February shooting in the parking lot of a Lima bar were obtained illegally, the attorney for Oliver Jackson argued Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Jackson, 50, of Lima, is charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability in connection with the Feb. 29 shooting of Stephen Snyder in the parking lot of Harry's Hideaway, 1452 N. Cable Road. Snyder, 39, of Lima, was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said two eyewitnesses identified Jackson as the man who shot Snyder. Detectives also used surveillance video to identify Jackson as the suspect.

Defense Attorney Bill Kluge last month filed a motion to suppress some of the state's evidence in the case. During a hearing Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Kluge said items seized from a vehicle located in the parking lot of a Lima apartment complex was obtained in violation of his client's constitutional rights.

Lima Police Department Patrolman Logan Patton testified that on the morning of March 1, several hours after the shooting at Harry's Hideaway, he was dispatched to Gatehouse Apartments, located on Cable Road about a mile from the bar, in reference to a dark-colored Buick that was believed to have been involved in the incident. Patton testified that a 2000 Buick registered to Delores Jackson was found in the parking lot with its door open. The patrolman said he followed department policy in determining the vehicle should be impounded and inventoried.

Among the items found in the vehicle were a dark blue hat, cell phone, a suitcase full of dark clothing and a box of 9mm ammunition with several rounds missing, LPD Detective Brian Snyder testified.

Kluge asked how the 2000 Buick came to be connected to the case and neither Patton nor Snyder had a concrete answer. Snyder said the department maintains a database of family members of some criminal suspects and surmised that was used to trace the vehicle to the apartment complex.

Kluge maintained that police were simply on a fishing expedition when they impounded and searched the Buick.

"It appears that any dark-colored, four-door sedan was fair game that morning," the defense attorney said in asking Judge Terri Kohlrieser to bar evidence gained during that search from trial.

Kohlrieser took the matter under advisement.