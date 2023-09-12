Illegal sideshow crackdown: Fresno PD impound 7 cars

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven drivers were ticketed over the weekend for an illegal sideshow, according to the Fresno Police Department.

During the evening hours on Sunday, September 10, Fresno Police officers say they contacted numerous drivers at an illegal sideshow where vehicles were being driven recklessly by doing burnouts, speeding in a private parking lot, hanging out of windows, and additional unsafe and illegal behaviors.

Sideshow ban passes in Fresno (with some amendments)

Officers cited seven drivers for reckless driving in a parking lot and impounded their vehicles for 30 days.

One of the drivers allowed a juvenile to ride outside of the vehicle on the window sill and the juvenile was turned over to her guardian, according to officers.

Fresno restricts illegal street racing ahead of Summer

Officers say vehicles were impounded and drivers were cited until the crowd dispersed without incident.

Pedestrians in the crowd were also educated about the City of Fresno Ordinance 9-2610, which prohibits spectators from watching illegal sideshows.

‘Criminalizing a witness’: Fresno’s sideshow ordinance critiqued by councilmember

Officers say participating in sideshows and reckless driving is illegal and will not be tolerated in Fresno.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.