Illegal, stolen guns confiscated at Midtown Airbnb party: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they confiscated several illegal and stolen weapons when they broke up a party at a Midtown Airbnb early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, officers found three rifles and eight handguns inside a second floor apparent in the 100 block of Auburndale Street and said two handguns were equipped with Glock switches that turn the weapons into machine guns.

Officers said they also seized seven key fobs, two IDs, and marijuana and said several individuals in a back bedroom of the apartment tried to jump out a window to get away.

Mary Dudley, who lives next door, said she saw some partygoers jump out a second-floor window and run through a hedge next to her apartment.

“They threw a bunch of guns in the hedges,” said Dudley.

Police have not said if they found any additional weapons in the hedges.

Dudley said 50-75 people were partying at two Airbnb’s in the building next to hers, and she made several calls to police Saturday night and again on Sunday.

“They were just walking back and forth and blocking everybody’s driveways. All the driveways were blocked. They double-parked,” Dudley said. “I’m very upset about it still.”

This is the third incident involving a party at a short-term rental in Midtown in recent months.

Gunfire breaks out at Midtown Airbnb party

On November 8, a driver was grazed by a bullet, and a car and several homes were damaged when gunfire broke out near an Airbnb in the 2000 block of Carr.

A woman staying at the Airbnb told police she had hosted a party the night before, and she believed some partygoers returned and were responsible for the shooting.

Officers said they also found two backpacks full of guns in the backyard of the house behind the Airbnb. Among the weapons were two stolen handguns with machine gun conversion switches.

It does not appear any arrests were made in connection to the shooting.

Woman arrested, victim ID’d after deadly shooting near Overton Square

A 19-year-old was arrested after a woman was shot and killed at a house party in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of October 15.

Kyla Jones was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old D’Arrah Gordon. Police said Jones and Gordon began arguing during the party, and Jones pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. Neighbors said the house where it happened was a short-term rental.

Dudley said Sunday she saw police take at least four people into custody but MPD told WREG they only made one arrest. Jaelyn Byrd, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail for a warrant out of Arkansas.

Dudley said she is so upset by what happened she is looking for a new apartment and is seriously considering leaving Memphis.

“My landlady told me it was my problem, to call the city council,” she said.

It does not appear anyone is facing any charges in connection to the weapons found on Auburndale. The police report shows officers contacted Felony Response, but they declined to make the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.