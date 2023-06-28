Illegal street race in Target parking lot injures a spectator in Florida, video shows

The sudden arrival of deputies at an illegal street race in Florida sent hundreds of spectators scrambling, including one who was hit by a driver trying to outrun cops, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, outside a Target in Fort Myers, and investigators say the pedestrian did not suffer serious injuries in the collision.

The incident was recorded from above by a sheriff’s office helicopter, and video shows the crowd had gathered to watch drivers spin their wheels, slide across the parking lot and do “donuts” around a light pole.

Panic erupted when deputies showed up, and that’s when one driver performing stunts hit a spectator who ran in front of his Dodge Charger. Video shows the pedestrian slid across the hood of the car, then fell off when the driver came to a stop.

The same driver did not stop to check on the victim. Instead, he exited the parking lot and began driving “at dangerously high speeds,” while being followed by helicopter. The car eventually lost control, “struck a raised median and then flipped onto its roof,” officials say. The driver jumped out and ran, but eventually surrendered.

A gun was found in the vehicle, officials said. The driver was charged with street racing, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving, officials said.

The sudden arrival of deputies at an illegal street race in Florida sent hundreds of spectators scrambling, including one who was struck by a driver trying to outrun the cops, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“I made a promise to the residents of Lee County that street racing and takeovers will not be tolerated on our streets,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a news release.

“We took this criminal’s car, gun, and his freedom. These groups think they’re taking over my streets. … We’re coming for you!”

Additional arrests included drivers and their passengers, officials said.

Among the arrests was a driver who struck a marked patrol car in the parking lot, then led a chase that ran four red lights and reached speeds of 100 mph, officials said. That driver parked his car and took off running, video shows.

He was captured and charged with resisting an officer, aggravated battery, street racing, aggravated assault on an officer, reckless driving and fleeing to elude, officials said.

Fort Myers is about 125 miles south of Tampa.

Watch as pedestrians dodge driver doing ‘donuts’ at busy Florida intersection, cops say

69 arrested — half of them juveniles — as Florida police swarm illegal race, cops say

Florida couple ‘terrorized’ and shot by ‘mob’ blocking road for illegal race, cops say